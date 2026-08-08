Michigan Safety Who Played Through Lingering Pain After 2024 ACL Tear Gives Latest Injury Update

Michigan safety Rod Moore came to Ann Arbor as an underrated recruit in 2021, but he quickly stole the spotlight on defense. However, everything changed when he suffered a severe knee injury during spring practice in March 2024. After tearing his ACL in March 2024, Moore endured months of lingering meniscus pain and three separate knee surgeries. Now entering his sixth year, the veteran safety is finally fully healthy and ready to reclaim his spot on the field.

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Feeling 100% healthy, Moore set a clear goal for 2026: playing in every single game, as reported by The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga on August 7. “I actually played in the first day (of camp) instead of sitting out, waiting,” said Moore. “I mean, that tells you right there (that) I feel healthy.”

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He completed summer workouts without a single setback and entered fall camp at full speed. Michigan coaches are managing his early reps on a pitch count, ensuring their star safety stays fresh and healthy for the season opener against Western Michigan.

His return gives Michigan’s secondary a proven playmaker. As a freshman starter, Rod Moore played a vital role in engineering Michigan’s first College Football Playoff run. By the time sophomore year came around, the two-time All-Big Ten defensive back led all Michigan DBs with 71 tackles.

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Moore’s iconic moment arrived in 2023 when he intercepted Ohio State to seal a rivalry win and propel Michigan toward a national championship. But a torn ACL in spring 2024 interrupted his peak, triggering a two-year battle with lingering pain and rehab.

Imago September 20, 2025: Michigan defensive back Rod Moore 19 during the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. : /Sports South Media Lincoln United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1160 Copyright: xKevinxLangleyx

Moore initially targeted a full comeback in 2025, but his meniscus failed to heal properly. The safety pushed through intense lingering discomfort during rehab, ultimately undergoing three knee operations to clean up the joint before finally reaching full health.

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Passing up the NFL Draft after Michigan’s 2023 championship run was a gamble that tested Moore mentally. Undergoing three knee operations over two years meant endless months of painful physical therapy away from the spotlight. That grueling process reshaped his perspective, turning a promising NFL prospect into an extraordinarily resilient veteran determined to finish on his own terms.

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Today, Moore practices without hesitation or fear of re-injury. He even jokes about his long journey, embracing his role as the oldest player on Michigan’s 2026 roster. Beyond his play on the field, Moore’s influence on Michigan’s defense remained strong even while sidelined.

Poised to become the first three-time team captain in program history, Rod Moore spent his rehab months acting as a player-coach. His presence in film rooms and on sidelines gave young defensive backs a steady voice when he could not physically compete.

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2026 is “important” for Rod Moore

As the undisputed leader of Michigan’s defense, Rod Moore recognizes that 2026 is his final collegiate chapter. After two years fighting through physical setbacks, his performance this fall directly dictates his future NFL draft standing.

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“It being my last year here, (it’s) kind of bittersweet because I’ve been here six years and it’s about be my next part of life. And it kind of depends on what I do here this year; that’ll tell me what I’m going to do (next),” said Rod Moore, as reported by Wolverines Football. “So it’s important to me.”

Moore remains confident in Michigan’s title chances. Having anchored the defense during their 2023 championship run, he knows elite defense wins trophies. If he stays healthy and leads this unit to top-tier dominance, another national title run is well within reach.