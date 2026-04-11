Michigan Set to Flip Elite Big Ten QB Commit Who Once Leaned Toward Notre Dame: Report

Kyle Whittingham might finally get his key offensive piece for the 2027 class. After missing out closely on four-star quarterback Peter Bourque, Whittingham and his team are looking for a long-term option at their QB position. Just when they thought the search would take time, West High School’s four-star QB started showing interest in the program.

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Michigan is making a major push for Kamden Lopati, and while the four-star Utah native pledged to Illinois last July, a recent Ann Arbor visit shifted the momentum. Consequently, Rivals insider Steve Wiltfong has officially logged expert predictions for the Wolverines to flip him.

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“Four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati visited Michigan last weekend,” Steve Wiltfong said on Rivals. “Illinois committed since last July, but the new Wolverines staff zeroed in on him with their pre-existing relationship with the West Valley City, Utah, standout.”

“Coach Whittingham, Coach Detmer, Coach Beck, and company have been on top of Lopati for years and got him to campus last weekend. Notre Dame was the program that looked to be trending for a while to flip Lopate from the Illini, but now it’s Michigan surging right now, and he has always gushed about the maize and blue,” he added.

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Lopati’s recruitment has been dramatic because after his Illinois pledge, Notre Dame extended a February scholarship offer that he described as a “dream come true.” The Irish carried heavy buzz for weeks, but Kyle Whittingham’s staff ultimately leveraged their Utah connections to surge past them as the favorite. Whittingham’s interest in Lopati stems from his elite production. He has played very well over the last two seasons, recording more than 5,600 yards and 60 touchdowns.

He also moves well inside the pocket and can quickly escape pressure from defenders. Even while running, he can still throw the ball accurately. On top of it, he is also good at running the ball. As a junior, he ran for 730 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. So, it’s kind of a seize deal for him.

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Now, Lopati’s interest might have also come in after Kyle Whittingham’s efforts to solidify the QB position. After Bryce Underwood’s struggle in the 2025 season with decision-making and problems in throwing passes, Whittingham got a proper quarterback coach, Detmer Jr., for him. Plus, their OC Jason Beck also has experience developing top QBs like Devon Dampier, Bryce Perkins, Brennan Armstrong, and Kurt Benkert.

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What adds to the speculation even more is that they are constantly making efforts to lure him away.

“Yes, there has been a consistent line of communication with the new coaching staff,” Lopati said back in February. “Once Coach Beck and Coach Detmer made a home visit, things really picked up. Coach Beck and Coach Detmer have been super involved with my parents and me and have made an effort to get to know me as a player and as a person. I really appreciate how they’ve stayed in touch, and I’ve had some great conversations with them. They’re definitely a staff I respect a lot.”

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The Wolverines’ work on the trail may not stop with Lopati, as another highly regarded target now appears to be edging closer.

Michigan is on the verge of grabbing another major commitment

Recruiting expert Greg Biggins believes Michigan has a good chance of signing four-star cornerback Darius Johnson. He thinks that when Johnson finally decides, he will probably choose Michigan.

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If this happens, it will be very important for the team. It will help Michigan build a stronger squad for the future. Biggins explains his recruitment situation clearly.

“Johnson locked in his official visit with Michigan a month ago and told us at the time the Wolverines were the team to beat,” Biggins said. “Since then, he added an unofficial trip to Ann Arbor for later this month, and if said trip goes well, it won’t shock us at all if Johnson decides to cancel a few trips set to other programs. Cal has an official visit with Johnson, and they’re definitely high on his list as well.”

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Michigan really needs a player like Johnson. Their CBs like Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden will soon finish their college careers. Also, Michigan signed only one cornerback in the 2026 class, so this position is very important for them.

Darius Johnson is generating interest from programs like USC, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Indiana; they want him. But for now, Cal is the only team in contention for them. They already offered him a spot in January, and he has already planned an official visit on June 19.

Michigan could be closing in on a major win here. If the Wolverines turn that momentum into a commitment, Johnson would give them an enormous boost at cornerback, strengthening an important future need. With Michigan already viewed as the team to beat, his and Lopati’s addition could be a game-changer for Kyle Whittingham in the upcoming season.