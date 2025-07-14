Michigan, Sherrone Moore Face 4-Star OL Flip Threat to SEC Powerhouse, Per Insider

If you’re a Michigan fan, you might want to hold onto your maize-and-blue heart. The Big Ten’s prized offensive line coach, Sherrone Moore, might soon have to plan without one of his biggest gems. Word is, an SEC powerhouse is circling Moore’s prized possession, and that’s the kind of offseason drama we live for in college football.

But wait, hold on, this is not just a ‘rival sniffing around’ storyline; it’s serious here. With early flip season underway, every top-tier commit is feeling the pressure. And the player being targeted is none other than Michigan’s top 100 OL prospect Malakai Lee. Saying top 100 does not do him justice. He is top 10 as per the 247 composite ranking. And losing him would sting. Oh, and did we mention who this SEC powerhouse is? No? It’s the Texas Longhorns. So, now the question becomes: Can the Wolverines keep this towering titan in Ann Arbor?

On3’s Josh Newberg said on the situation, “Two guys that I think Texas will re‑engage with and will definitely push for are offensive tackle Malakai Lee out of Hawaii. He’s committed to Michigan, and Zaden Krempin who is committed to Texas A&M.” That’s the official pursuit from the Longhorns, who see filling their offensive line as mission critical this cycle. And it sounds like they didn’t get discouraged when Lee went blue. Newberg adds, “The Horns have to get another offensive tackle in this cycle, they know it. Malachi Lee and Zaden Krempin are at the top of that flip list. They’d love to have either one of those guys join in the mix.” Michigan insider EJ Holland, also from On3, replied to Newberg’s video. He said, “Sounds like Texas will keep pushing for Top 100 Michigan OL commit Malakai Lee.” That’s a straight-up confirmation: Texas isn’t letting this one go.

So, what’s on the table for Malakai Lee? Let’s break down why he’s such a prized asset. The 247Sports scouting report makes it clear: this guy is a prototypical mammoth tackle. 6’6″, 325 pounds, 36″ arms, an 85″+ wingspan, and the fluid mobility to mirror edge rushers. He’s a behemoth. Moreover, he’s multi-sport, plays hoops too. They say he uses his length well, has added physicality in the run game, and checks all high Power Four prospect boxes. If he hits his ceiling? He’s going to enjoy a very long career in football.

Texas actually enjoyed a really good relationship with Lee back in the spring. So, why’d Texas fall back? Newberg said, “The fact that they were really zeroed in on Turntine and Felix Ojo kinda turned off a couple of the other bigger tackles.” But Lee’s door isn’t closed, and Texas is ready to swoop back in.

What does it mean for you, whether you’re a die-hard Wolverine or a Longhorn dreaming of dominance? If Lee does flip, you’re staring down the barrel of a major offensive line hole in Michigan and a massive pickup for Texas. The Wolverines will need to lock him down fast, maybe with some NIL juice or a campus visit overload. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are ramping up, gathering intel, maybe already mapping out a playbook to lure him to Austin. Either way, this one’s heating up. So, who are you rooting for, keeping Lee in the maize and blue or cheering for burnt orange in the trenches?

Why the heat’s on Michigan after losing Russell?

As if the Longhorns circling Malakai Lee wasn’t enough to give Sherrone Moore sleepless nights, Michigan’s recent swing-and-miss on five-star wideout Calvin Russell has thrown even more urgency into the mix. The Wolverines had done everything right—competitive NIL offer, fit, development plan, but still lost him to Syracuse of all places, reportedly due to a monster $4.3M deal and the genuine connection he felt with Coach Fran Brown. Now, Moore’s class balance feels a bit more fragile. If Malakai Lee starts leaning toward Texas and five-star RB Savion Hiter goes orange (Tennessee) instead of maize, the house of cards might start wobbling.

What makes the Hiter situation more nerve-wracking for Sherrone Moore is the context. Hiter, the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class, is the kind of plug-and-play superstar who could thrive behind a tackle like Malakai Lee. And right now, it’s a photo finish between Michigan and Tennessee. EJ Holland called Hiter “the crown jewel” of the class. One that would “make an immediate impact as a freshman” and likely head to the NFL after three years. But coin flips aren’t good odds when your class already took a five-star L.

So, Hiter is expected to announce soon. If Moore wants to prove he can hold together a top-five class and build a sustainable contender post-Harbaugh, he has to shut the door on Texas for Lee and close the deal on Hiter. Michigan’s done the groundwork. But in recruiting, as we’ve just seen, groundwork alone doesn’t win Saturdays.