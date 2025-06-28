Michigan & Sherrone Moore Urged to Lure 5-Star From SEC Rival After Malakai Lee News

If you’ve been following Michigan recruiting this summer, you already know something big is brewing. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 11 in the 2026 recruiting class (4th in the B1G). Although they are yet to secure a five-star target, some key additions on the O-line show what Sherrone Moore is planning for the future. Back to the gritty Michigan football! And right now, there’s no bigger target than a five-star running back. Sherrone Moore’s squad has made it crystal clear that they’re pulling out every stop and shaking every tree to secure the services of the nation’s top running back in the 2026 class.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. The Wolverines recently secured a major win as four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee announced his commitment. At 6 feet 7 inches and 310 pounds, Lee is built huge and has every skill to be Michigan’s starting tackle. But what led Lee to commit to Michigan? “I’ve just always had a connection with them [Michigan],” said Lee. “I knew in the back of my head that I loved Michigan and I loved Ann Arbor, so this official visit really gave me clarity with everything. I can say with a strong heart that I wanted to go to Michigan.”

Lee joins 4-star IOL Marky Walbridge and 3-star Bear McWhorter in the O-line recruits for the 2026 class. However, having secured these commitments, the program is now looking at 5-star Savion Hiter as the cherry on the cake. He recently had his official visits to Ohio State on May 30–June 1 and Georgia on June 6–8.

Both programs left no stone unturned in rolling out the VIP treatment. However, his visit to Ann Arbor from June 13-15 changed everything. During the visit, he didn’t just meet the coaches; he participated in training drills, sharing a ‘handoff moment’ with the star QB Bryce Underwood. He even sat down for a family dinner with running backs coach Tony Alford.

A regional analyst recently appeared in an episode of ROC Boys Football, where he was asked, “Who would you like to see next join this Michigan class in 2026?” The analyst’s response was enough to tell that things might be getting locked in sooner than expected. “It does start with Savion Hiter. Like again, you look at the way if you’re going to build offensive lines that are really good, you really want an elite running back,” he said. “They probably didn’t get that guy necessarily last year in the 2025 cycle. I don’t think I’m uncovering anything particularly hidden here, but he is the guy in this class, and I think we all know that.”

Getting Hiter won’t be an easy feat. Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia are still in the running to secure his commitment. What makes him so special?

Why is Michigan all heart for Savion Hiter?

Hiter earned MaxPreps Junior All-American, racking up 1,897 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, and added 56 tackles and seven sacks on defense last season. The numbers are enough to tell why he is widely considered the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class, as per 247Sports. Standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds, Hiter might not have a huge frame, but his quick movements on the field are something that makes him a perfect running back for Moore’s squad.

Now, let’s move to the main part: money. According to reports, Hiter is expected to command a package somewhere between $600,000 and $800,000 in year one. The numbers are looking big, but it does make sense, as the market recently saw Tennessee reportedly offering $1M to five-star WR Tristen Keys. That’s not just it; Michigan itself shocked the world with a $12M deal for Underwood.

So, there are high chances of Hiter having his desired deal with the Wolverines. The young RB was recently all praises for the Wolverines, while mentioning some legendary running backs who graced the game with their presence for Michigan. “I feel like I’m a priority for them. They are a big program for running the ball. You saw it this year. They have a history of great running backs coming out of there, like Blake Corum, who is from Virginia. I could see myself running in a Michigan jersey.”

However, it’s too early to draw conclusions, as Hiter’s social media post says, “Thanks for having me” with no clear direction. But the buzz is already louder, and Moore will try his level best not to let Hiter slip away, and if he pulls it off, then it’ll be safe to say that their 2026 class is already dominating.