Michigan Steals Ohio State’s Elite In-State CB Target

Some recruiting wins make a whole fan base groan and Michigan just pulled that off. For weeks, the buzz around CB Monsanna Torbert Jr. suggested Ohio State was in prime position. The Buckeyes had momentum, the official visit went well, and landing one of the best defensive players in their own backyard felt like the logical ending. Then Michigan invited him to Ann Arbor for Victors Weekend and changed the script.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hayes Fawcett reported that Monsanna Torbert, a 4-star CB from Cincinnati’s Princeton High School, committed to Michigan over Ohio State and Indiana. And he made sure everyone knew how he viewed the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess I’m the villain now, GOBLUE.”

His short message wasn’t just for show. Monsanna Torbert knows choosing Michigan over his home-state powerhouse puts a target on his back. That’s the kind of decision that gets remembered every time these two rivals meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cincinnati standout is one of the biggest names in the 2027 class, checking in at No. 97 nationally, No. 14 among CBs and No. 4 in Ohio. His pledge also gives Michigan its highest-rated recruit in the 2027 cycle. Monsanna Torbert is also a former Indiana pledge who attracted offers from Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame and several other national powers before narrowing his focus. The interesting part is how the Wolverines won.



When Monsanna Torbert decommitted from Indiana in May, many recruiting insiders expected Ohio State to capitalize. The Buckeyes quickly became the perceived favorite, especially after his June official visit to Columbus. He even told Eleven Warriors beforehand that he was excited for the trip and appreciated the consistent communication from secondary coach Tim Walton.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was even speculation he might cancel his Michigan visit if he planned to commit to the Buckeyes. But then, he showed up and the Wolverines delivered. CBs coach Jernaro Gilford led the recruitment, while DC Jay Hill and Cincinnati native Kerry Coombs assisted. Together, they convinced Monsanna Torbert he could become the next standout CB in Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Defensive guru, the DC Coach Jay Hill,” he told Rivals. “Michigan is a powerhouse; they’re always good. The DC/corners coach I have a great relationship with him. Then you have a Cincinnati coach over there in Coach Coombs… It’s a defensive powerhouse. If you want to be a great defensive player on the next level Michigan is a great spot.”

After that visit, recruiting predictions shifted toward The Team Up North. And by Wednesday, it became official.

ADVERTISEMENT

A painful miss for Ohio State, but not a crisis

Michigan hadn’t won a recruiting battle like this in Ohio for quite some time. Since landing Jordan Marshall in the 2023 class, the Wolverines hadn’t managed to pull another premier Buckeye State prospect away from Ohio State. That changed with Monsanna Torbert, whose decision gives Michigan another highly regarded defender and keeps its 2027 class moving in the right direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The miss also highlights an unusual trend for Ohio State. None of the three highest-rated cornerbacks from Ohio in the 2027 cycle are headed to Columbus. Ace Alston is bound for Notre Dame, Kei’Shjuan Telfair picked Penn State, and Torbert will suit up for Michigan instead. Still, it’s far too early for alarm bells. Ryan Day’s staff already has 4-star corners Deontay Malone and Jaden Carey in the fold, and the Buckeyes have been stacking commitments throughout the summer, including 5-star DL Marcus Fakatou and 2028 WR Jett Harrison.

Losing Torbert hurts because of who he is and where he’s from, but it won’t define Ohio State’s class. What it does do is hand Michigan bragging rights in one of the year’s biggest recruiting battles. And judging by Torbert’s “I’m the villain now” message, he’s fully aware that every trip back to Ohio will come with extra attention.