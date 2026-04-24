Michigan Takes Fresh Legal Step in Sherrone Moore Scandal: Report

The aftermath of the Sherrone Moore scandal isn’t ending for Michigan. The University has already spent around $4 million investigating the circumstances surrounding Moore’s firing and conducting a broader review of its athletic department. Now, it has hired another law firm.

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As per the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Boucher, the school has confirmed hiring a second outside law firm as it continues to investigate the Sherrone Moore scandal. It is the third large private law firm the school has hired in the past six months, as it deals with several scandals and investigations involving the athletic department and a university regent.

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University spokesman Paul Corliss, while withholding other details from the public, confirmed that the university has hired Weil, Goshal & Manges.



Sherrone Moore was fired as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines last December. His firing came after his longstanding consensual relationship with his executive assistant, Paige Shiver, was made known to university officials by Shiver.

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To complicate matters further, Moore visited Shiver’s home after he was fired, which eventually led to multiple criminal charges. He was accused of driving to her house and threatening self-harm and subsequently charged with home invasion, stalking, and entering without permission. In March 2026, he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors: malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespass.

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In the earlier phases of the scandal, the University of Michigan had hired Winston & Strawn. It later shifted the matters to Jenner & Block to carry out high-stakes internal oversight and defend the institution against potential civil liability. But the scope of the investigation has since increased to cover the entire athletic department.

“Invoices obtained by the Free Press in March showed U-M has paid Jenner & Block at least $6 million for their work. It’s still not clear how much the final bill will be or when the investigation will be complete.”

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This comes after the university confirmed hiring a New York law firm, Patterson Belknap, earlier this week to “investigate allegations that Regent Jordan Acker sent lewd text messages about a Democratic strategist and a female U-M student, which included her picture.”

Paige Shiver says Michigan staff knew about the relationship

Paige Shiver recently appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her relationship with Sherrone Moore, and it did not look pleasant at all.

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“Obviously looking back at things and really reflecting on what happened, what was happening … it’s not love at all,” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

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The 32-year-old noted that they began seeing each other in 2022 while she was an intern and he was an offensive coordinator. Then, they were both promoted: he became head coach, and she became his executive assistant. Severally, she admitted to making efforts to quit, but her attempts were unsuccessful.

“Every time I tried to pull away, he always had a story, always had a way to pull me in and making me feel that I couldn’t leave him because he was so miserable without me,” Shiver said.

Shiver also revealed that she became pregnant during the relationship but had to terminate the pregnancy due to health conditions. She claimed the affair was an open secret, alleging that many university officials knew about it but did nothing. The legal fallout for Moore concluded with a sentence of 18 months probation, a fine of over $1,000, and a no-contact order with Shiver.

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Michigan no longer employs Shiver, whose contract expired in February. She has since hired two Chicago-based attorneys to represent her.

“The University of Michigan is one of the most well-regarded institutions in the world, yet they have an athletic department that has a pattern and practice of systemic failures,” attorney Andrew M. Stroth said in a statement. “Our pursuit on behalf of Ms. Shiver is to get some level of accountability and justice so this doesn’t happen to other individuals.”