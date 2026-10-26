Michigan Eyes Major Change That Could Impact Kyle Whittingham’s “Panic” Verdict Over Football Concerns

Week 8 has brought another reminder that patience is running thin across college football, with three head coaches and several coordinators already losing their jobs. At Michigan, Kyle Whittingham is facing growing questions after the Wolverines stumbled to a 4-3 record. The coach appears reluctant to hit the panic button, but behind the scenes, Michigan’s leadership has taken a major step.

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The Wolverines’ leadership has been facing its own major shake-up, after Warde Manuel and the university had announced that he will step down as athletic director at the end of the year. Now, the Wolverines have launched a national search for its next AD.

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“The university is seeking a leader of unquestioned integrity who will take a fresh, comprehensive look at Michigan Athletics and guide the department through a period of transformational change in college sports,” the university said in a release on October 26.

Michigan has taken a decisive step in its search for a new athletic director, bringing in ZRG Turnkey to lead the hunt for the university’s next leader. President-elect C. Cybele Raver will spearhead the process alongside outgoing president Domenico Grasso, with the final decision resting in her hands, pending approval from the Board of Regents.

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ZRG Turnkey has a history with Michigan, having previously guided the university through its 2016 athletic director search that brought Warde Manuel to Ann Arbor. The firm also played a role in the more recent hiring processes that landed Kyle Whittingham and Dusty May.

“Candidate confidentiality will be maintained throughout the process, consistent with applicable law and university policy to ensure a robust candidate pool,” the university said in a release.

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The university has invited the public to submit recommendations for Michigan’s next athletic director via email. Meanwhile, Manuel is set to receive $7,143,346 within 21 days of his resignation, with his tenure officially ending on December 31, 2026.

His exit follows Michigan’s $12 million expenditure on legal fees related to the dismissal of former football coach Sherrone Moore and an investigation into the athletic department’s culture.

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On the field, Michigan’s offense faces some uncomfortable questions despite adding significant firepower during the offseason. The Wolverines rank 130th nationally in total offense, 123rd in yards per play, 101st in rushing and 111th in yards per carry, while sitting 118th in passing efficiency. Their explosive-play production is the second-worst in the country, ahead of just one team, while their scoring offense ranks 118th.

Through seven games, they sit at 4-3, but their offensive struggles are becoming impossible to ignore. They have scored more than 20 points just twice, against UTEP and Penn State. Their latest clash against Indiana was another painful reminder of those problems. While the defense held the Hoosiers to just 13 points (6 in regular time), the offense completely fell apart, scraping together a mere six points and leaving the team with a heartbreaking defeat.

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After the clash, many in the community targeted offensive coordinator Jason Beck over his play-calling and the offense’s struggles, even calling for his dismissal. However, when first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham was asked about the growing criticism, he made it clear that this is not the time to make such a move.

“But right now, I don’t think it’s time to panic,” he said. He said the Wolverines “certainly have the talent to be better than we are right now”

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Addressing concerns over Michigan’s roster and offensive scheme, Whittingham conceded that “there may be some validity” to the argument but insisted that “that’s completely fair.”