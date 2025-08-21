Michigan TE Confirms Sherrone Moore’s Unthinkable QB Decision After Ex-OSU HC’s Bryce Underwood Admission

Michigan’s quarterback room is still the topic of discussion as the 2025 season edges closer, and all eyes are on the young talent waiting in the wings. Even though Sherrone Moore hasn’t officially named a starter yet, true freshman Bryce Underwood is quietly turning heads. As the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, he’s showing in fall camp why everyone was so high on him, poise in the pocket, a strong arm, and a sharp sense of the field. It’s clear that Underwood is already earning the trust of coaches and teammates, making a case that he’s ready for the big stage despite being just a freshman.

Meanwhile, having a veteran like Max Bredeson in the QB room is proving invaluable for Underwood. The two-time team captain has been right there with him during camp, helping him navigate the college game. Watching them together in practice, how they communicate, how Bredeson guides him through reads and timing, gives you a real sense of how the freshman is learning the ropes. Their partnership has quickly become one of the storylines insiders are keeping an eye on, and it’s clear that Underwood isn’t stepping into this role alone.

And now, the main news: it has been officially confirmed by the team that Bryce Underwood will step into a significant quarterback role this season, a decision reached mutually by Bredeson and head coach Sherrone Moore. As Anthony Broome tweeted, “Two-time captain Max Bredeson and freshman QB Bryce Underwood were roommates during Michigan’s fall camp. It was a decision that Bredeson and Sherrone Moore discussed and acted on.” The move signals the Wolverines’ confidence in the freshman’s readiness to lead, and the support from a veteran teammate ensures he’s not stepping into this role alone.

Even former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has weighed in on Underwood, sharing his enthusiasm during a recent ‘The Triple Option’ podcast. “He’s a guy that I’ve watched high school film on and he has it all,” Meyer said. “So, I can’t wait to watch him play.” He added, “I think I read somewhere that he has not been named the starter, which is shocking to me. If the numbers I’ve seen pay that player, the quarterback, and he’s not starting, it doesn’t make sense.” Meyer is on point. There has been a lot of buzz around Underwood all this off-season, and if he doesn’t play as the starting QB, it won’t make any sense.

Underwood was nothing short of electric in high school. At Belleville High, he guided his team to an incredible 50-4 record over four seasons, picking up back-to-back Division I MHSAA State Championships in 2021 and 2022. In his senior year, he threw for 3,329 yards with 41 touchdowns, completing nearly 65% of his passes, and added 199 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground. After such a standout high school career, Underwood now faces another challenge off the field, navigating Michigan’s recent NCAA sanctions while stepping into the quarterback role.

Bryce Underwood steps up as Wolverines navigate NCAA backlash

In the same ‘The Triple Option’ podcast, Urban Meyer also talked about the NCAA’s recent decision to fine Michigan tens of millions of dollars, the largest penalty in NCAA history, and suspend head coach Sherrone Moore an extra game. “What the NCAA did is not the answer,” Meyer said. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while. I think coaches, financially, when they sign a contract, there’s gotta be, they gotta take the financial hit. Not the university.”

His podcast co-host, Rob Stone, added some biting humor while making a serious point. “We know the NCAA is toothless at this point. They’re not here to dole out punishment. This was kind of their last hurrah. They could’ve come down hard on Michigan. If you’re a Michigan fan, they’re like, ‘Thank you. We just paid $20 million for a national title.’ Every damn day they would do that.”

For Underwood and the Wolverines, this season is going to be a wild ride, on the field and in the headlines. A true freshman quarterback taking the reins isn’t just a stat line; it’s a test of nerves, confidence, and leadership. Every throw, every read, every huddle will be under the microscope, but that’s exactly the stage where legends can start. Michigan fans know it won’t be easy, but if Underwood and the team rise to the challenge, this could be the start of something special.