Michigan Threw a Blank Cheque at $87M SEC Coach, Claims ESPN’s Greg McElroy

Michigan’s coaching search has hit a stalemate after Alabama won against Oklahoma. Kenny Dillingham also signed an extension at Arizona State. The fans may think that the program isn’t trying enough, but if one analyst is to be believed, they went above and beyond to secure the Crimson Tide head coach.

While discussing the Alabama vs. Oklahoma game, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy revealed that Michigan was ready to offer Kalen DeBoer a ‘blank check.’

“I feel like Kalen DeBoer, knowing the overtures that have been made by Penn State and Michigan,” said Greg McElroy on the December 22 episode of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Hour. “Knowing that Michigan basically threw a blank check at him. Not basically did. And yet, I feel like the fan base has really changed their perspective on Kalen DeBoer. And maybe they’re starting to really appreciate him a lot more and maybe thinking to themselves, hang on a second, this guy’s actually pretty good.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_119

Kalen DeBoer has been the top target for Michigan since its head coach position became vacant. Pete Thamel reported that the Wolverines’ officials believed a loss to Oklahoma in the CFP first-round matchup would pave the way for them. But DeBoer’s Bama sealed a 10-point win over the Sooners, extending its season to at least January 1. Can Michigan wait until then? It looks highly unlikely since the transfer portal opens on January 2.

It’s not the first time that DeBoer has had to contend with uncertainty over his position at Alabama. A few weeks ago, he was linked to the Penn State job. At each turn, DeBoer has come out and flatly denied the links to other programs.

DeBoer signed an eight-year, $87 million contract with Alabama in January 2024. He has a buyout range of $60 to $70 million as of his current contract. While this is rumored to be the practical reason for staying with Bama, the confidence within Bama’s locker room could be the other reason, suggesting that moving to Michigan is unlikely.

Michigan’s other head coaching candidates

While DeBoer remains the top candidate for Michigan’s head coaching role, he wasn’t the only target. On3’s Pete Thamel revealed on Saturday that the program has a handful of options apart from Kalen DeBoer. He listed the Wolverines’ other head coaching targets and the ideal timeline of hiring.

“Michigan officials aren’t solely focused on DeBoer. I’ve been told by sources that they’ve had a handful of exploratory conversations with different candidates this week,” Pete Thamel said, per On3. “The hiring pool, if it’s not DeBoer, sources have told me, would involve Kenny Dillingham of Arizona State, Eli Drinkwitz of Missouri, and Washington’s Jedd Fisch. The timing could be tricky. Two of those coaches, Dillingham and Drinkwitz, have post-Christmas bowls.”

On the other hand, interim head coach Biff Poggi revealed during Monday’s press conference, on December 22, that he was interviewed as one of the candidates for the Wolverines’ head coaching role.

Reports revealed that Poggi gained some real momentum during Michigan’s head coaching search. He currently has the second-best odds to become the Wolverines’ next coach, with a 14% chance, according to Kalshi. He is right behind former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, who reportedly has a 17% chance of landing at Ann Arbor.