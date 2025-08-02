Michigan to Bring in Another QB as Sherrone Moore’s OC Comes Clean on Bryce Underwood

It’s not an average year that Michigan fans are this inquisitive before fall camp even begins. With Sherrone Moore in his second year as head coach and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey making the calls, there’s a new vibe in Ann Arbor. There’s expectation, certainly, but there’s also anticipation. The kind that leaves little room for error, particularly when it comes to the quarterback situation.

Because let’s face it, Michigan’s QB situation is a reboot. With J.J. McCarthy off to the NFL after the 2023 season, it’s no longer about polishing a star but figuring out who the next one even is. And in the middle of that discussion is Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 class. The five-star Belleville native shocked the recruiting world when he flipped from LSU to Michigan. He’s not just another elite prospect; he’s the type of guy who can change the culture of a locker room, even before he takes a snap. But there’s a three-way discussion taking place right now, and each piece counts.

That was verified earlier this week when OC Chip Lindsey spoke out about the current situation. In a recent appearance on The Wolvernies: Michigan Football and Basketball, Lindsey stated, “QB Mikey Keene is developing now, but wanted to bring in QB Jake Garcia for good depth and a guy who has experience after only really having two guys this spring.” That’s the type of statement that says more than it actually says. Keene may be getting better, but adding Garcia, who played at Miami and Missouri, provides insurance, perhaps even competition. It also indicates that Michigan is not taking anything for granted. The fact that only two QBs were available this spring clearly unnerved the staff somewhat.

And give Mikey Keene credit; he’s demonstrating why Michigan went out and got him. The old Fresno State starter has more than 5,800 career passing yards and a 68% career completion percentage over two years. He’s intelligent, athletic, and does not fumble the ball often—high marks in Michigan’s book. But in a system as physical and deep as Michigan’s, the leash is short. If he’s going to maintain QB1 status going into autumn, he’s going to need to distance himself sharply during camp.

Keene, Garcia, and whoever else emerges on the depth chart will have to be game-ready in a hurry as well. Michigan’s early schedule doesn’t allow for a learning curve. Alabama in Week 2 awaits, and the Wolverines can’t be rolling in under uncertainty at center. Competition is the idea, but clarity must arrive quickly. As buzz swirls around the veterans, it’s hard to ignore the phenom lurking just behind them.

Bryce Underwood starting to make his presence felt at Michigan

As the veteran QB duel heats up, Bryce Underwood is quietly building his case behind the scenes. The Belleville phenom is the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2025, and he’s already catching the eye of the coaching staff. Michigan OC Lindsey recently commented, “Bryce Underwood’s football IQ is very high.” He went on to say the five-star freshman “gives credit to his trainers and past coaches on his improvement.” That’s a comment riddled with early confidence and early aspiration.

It’s not only his coaches talking it up, though. Underwood himself is laser-sharp. In an interview in June with Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, he stated, “It’s been a blessing, honestly. That’s a one-word I could fit it into. You know, dreams are becoming reality.” When queried regarding pressure and what he holds himself to, his response was revealing: “Honestly, my expectation is what I’ve been living up to since I was a kid, and that’s being an NFL Hall of Famer. Whatever it takes to achieve that, that’s what I’m going to do, no matter what it is.”

That’s the mindset of someone who isn’t here to redshirt and relax. He’s locked in and learning, and it wouldn’t be shocking if he climbs the depth chart quicker than anticipated. Whether it’s this season or next, Bryce Underwood is clearly not just another recruit. He’s a future centerpiece. And from what we’re already hearing, that future might not be all that far away.