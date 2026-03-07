Michigan Transfer Reveals Brent Venables’ Unconventional Pitch That Sealed Oklahoma Move

Michigan thought it had its next star LB locked in until it didn’t. Cole Sullivan, instead of returning to Ann Arbor, packed his bags for Norman after signing with Oklahoma in January. Behind that decision is a pitch that only the Sooners’ head coach, Brent Venables, can pull off, and it looks like the former Wolverine LB fell for the “linebacker doctor.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Part of the team under coach Venables, it was kind of funny,” Cole Sullivan said. “And the first time I met him, he called himself the linebacker doctor. He said, ‘If you’re sick, you go to some random doctor you never heard of, or you go to a doctor that specializes and whatever is wrong with you.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you want to go to the specialist.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’m the linebacker doctor. That was one of his pitches to me. So that was pretty funny.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an era dominated by NIL bidding wars and flashy facility tours, Venables’ medical analogy was decidedly old-school and a pitch that gives importance to development first. Instead of selling empty promises, the Sooners’ head coach offered a reality check and an honest assessment of what the young linebacker was missing.

Shortly after that conversation, Cole Sullivan decided his next stop would be with the Sooners. And looking at his resume, it’s hard to argue with the self-proclaimed linebacker doctor. Before becoming OU’s head coach, Brent Venables built his reputation as one of college football’s top DCs and LBs coaches, having coached the position both at Oklahoma and Clemson from 1999 to 2021 and winning three national championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

We may assume that the “specialist” line wasn’t just a quirky icebreaker, since it proves that Brent Venables has heavily scouted Sullivan’s tape. For a late-bloomer looking to polish his rough edges before the NFL Draft, trading typical recruiting glitz for a hyper-focused, developmental roadmap is what ultimately pushed Oklahoma over the finish line.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, the Sooners finished No. 6 nationally in defensive efficiency and posted a 10-3 record while returning to the CFP. So when he tells a linebacker prospect he’s the “specialist,” the claim carries significant weight.



This comes at an impeccable time because if Brent Venables is the linebacker doctor, Oklahoma has had a few patients. The room is facing questions heading into the 2026 season as Kobie McKinzie entered the transfer portal and later landed at Northwestern. And then there’s Owen Heinecke, whose eligibility is denied by the NCAA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma needed another proven LB in the room, and Cole Sullivan came at the right time. Now he joins an LB room that includes star returner Kip Lewis, James Nesta, Marcus James, and Taylor Heim. If Brent Venables’ pitch holds, he could become the next defensive piece the Sooners build around when Lewis leaves for the NFL next year. And based on his recent productions, he has a high ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Brent Venables live up to his claim to Cole Sullivan?

Cole Sullivan arrives with two years of eligibility and experience in a major P4 defense. His path in Michigan started quietly as a true freshman in 2024, where he played just 14 defensive snaps across two games. He contributed heavily on special teams, though, appearing in 12 contests. A year later, his role changed dramatically when the Wolverines moved defensive star Jaishawn Barham from LB to edge rusher before the 2025 season. That opened a spot in the middle of the defense, and he stepped right in and made the most of it.

Sullivan finished the year with 44 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and four pass breakups. He was named Michigan’s Defensive Player of the Week three different times and posted a 59.3 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, with solid marks in tackling and run defense (both 69.2).

ADVERTISEMENT

Coverage was the one weak spot, as he allowed 21 completions on 25 targets and finished with a 48.1 coverage grade. But that’s what Brent Venables is there for as a linebacker doctor, to fix those issues. We’ll see if it’s fixed when Oklahoma and Michigan meet again on September 12, 2026, in Ann Arbor as part of their home-and-home series.