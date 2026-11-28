Michigan and Ohio State had one last shot at salvaging their seasons, but ‘The Game’ quickly became about more than just the scoreboard. Tempers flared before kickoff, confrontations continued once the whistle blew, and Ryan Day’s dominance over Kyle Whittingham added another layer to an already heated rivalry.

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From the pre-game tension to the on-field fireworks, it was a showdown fans won’t forget in a hurry. Here’s how it unfolded.

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Punches thrown, benches emptied as Michigan-Ohio State rivalry turns ugly

129 years of rivalry, deep-rooted animosity, and a feud that is still alive and kicking after all these years. That was the tale of Michigan vs. Ohio State, and when the two finally met in their final game, tensions were already boiling over.

Fox College Football captured the moment and posted the footage with a caption that read, “The hatred is alive already in pregame.” That pretty much summed up the rivalry.

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A voice in the clip noted that Michigan players “ran out of the tunnel and went over there” before both sides converged. Players were locked in, jawing at each other and refusing to back down, until staff members finally stepped in to separate the two sides ahead of the clash.

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The opening kickoff was already enough to spark another confrontation. A Michigan player hit an Ohio State returner despite a fair catch being called, prompting a shoving match between the two teams and drawing a late-hit penalty against the Wolverines.

The tensions escalated further in the second quarter when Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles tackled Bo Jackson out of bounds and into Ohio State’s sideline. The hit triggered an immediate brawl, as players from both sides rushed in, throwing punches, shoving opponents, and grabbing facemasks.

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After nearly a minute of chaos, players from both sides were finally separated. Officials penalized every player involved for unsportsmanlike conduct, leaving them one flag away from an automatic ejection.

Fights, clashes, and rivalry-fuelled chaos- ‘The Game’ had it all, but the heated moments also left players injured.

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Another injury setback derails Rod Moore Jr.

This season has been nothing short of disastrous for Michigan safety Rod Moore Jr. After suffering an ankle injury against Penn State, Moore missed a game before returning to the lineup, but it appears the injury woes are far from over.

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The sixth-year senior and three-time captain was cleared to play after being listed as questionable throughout the week. However, his return was short-lived, as he suffered another injury early in the game. Officials later confirmed that he would not return, and Moore was subsequently spotted on the sidelines using crutches.

The injury appeared concerning from the very first play, as Moore struggled to put weight on his left leg before limping off the field. He was taken to the medical tent and emerged with a visibly dejected expression. Sideline reporter Jason Avant summed up the situation, saying, “Doesn’t look good at all.”

As Rod Moore Jr. looks to recover from yet another injury, another player continues to deliver a Heisman-worthy performance, even with Ohio State’s playoff hopes dashed.

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The record books are Jeremiah Smith’s playground

Jeremiah Smith has been running on an otherworldly fuel this season, rewriting records for Ohio State in career receiving yards, receptions, receiving touchdowns, Big Ten career receiving yards and touchdowns, among several others.

And as the regular season comes to a close, he has added yet another accolade to his growing list of achievements.

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The star wide receiver entered the fourth quarter having already rewritten Ohio State’s single-season touchdown reception record. His 18th touchdown catch of the season put him ahead of Terry Glenn, but Smith wasn’t done yet.

He went on to tie Desmond Howard’s Big Ten record before surpassing it with his third touchdown of the afternoon. Desmond Howard recorded 19 touchdown receptions during his Heisman-winning 1991 season at Michigan.

The record-breaking catch came with 1:45 remaining, on fourth-and-13 from Michigan’s 30-yard line. Rather than settle for a field goal, Ryan Day trusted his team to finish in style, and Smith delivered, sealing the Buckeyes’ emphatic 45-0 win.

His 20th touchdown reception of the season not only capped a dominant performance but also cemented his place in Ohio State and Big Ten history.

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The star receiver has already broken every major Ohio State and Big Ten record in his category, and it appears he could make some serious noise in the NFL as well.

Ohio State answers the call when it matters most

Ahead of the clash against their sworn rivals, veteran Ohio State announcer Paul Keels had a simple message: even though the season had gone terribly wrong for the Buckeyes, a win against Michigan “would heal some wounds.” And it appears Ryan Day took those words a little too seriously.

The Buckeyes wasted no time asserting their dominance over the Wolverines, striking early as Michigan’s defense struggled to find an answer. While this rivalry has traditionally produced hard-fought, closely contested battles, this clash was anything but, with Ohio State dismantling Michigan 45-0.

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According to On3, this emphatic victory marked the Buckeyes’ largest margin of victory over the Wolverines in the rivalry’s history. And that wasn’t the only milestone: Ohio State also secured back-to-back wins over Michigan for the first time since the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The playoffs and Big Ten Championship may have slipped away, but Ohio State has secured a win over Michigan. With that, the Buckeyes’ regular season comes to an end.