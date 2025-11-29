Michigan vs Ohio State 2025: Game Time, History, Records, How To Watch, Tickets And More

Thanksgiving week turned into a full-blown rivalry week for college football. With Ohio State vs. Michigan going up against each other, fans are already imagining the postgame drama. Whether Michigan Stadium will see another flag planted or Ohio State will leave with a fifth straight loss.

But this game is more than that, so let’s dive deeper into the history, game timings, and everything before the high-stakes matchup.

What Time Does the Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Start?

Michigan and Ohio State are ready to play their 128th year rivalry game, with Michigan controlling the game’s momentum with its 4-year winning streak. Ohio State is looking to break it finally. The game is going to take place in the Michigan Stadium, also known as “The Big House,” where ESPN’s “College Game Day” will give its on-site pregame coverage.

The pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET with Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, while the kickoff is scheduled approximately at 12 p.m. Holding the No. 1 spot in the AP poll, Ohio State is entering the game as a 10.5-point favorite and is a +180 favorite to win the playoff championship game, as per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Now, let’s learn about the history of their rivalry.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Rivalry History: Why are Ohio State and Michigan Rivals?

Well, the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry dates back to the “Toledo War,” which was a land dispute between the two when Michigan was fighting for statehood, and both ended up fighting for the Toledo Strip, which is a 450-square-mile area along the border.

After years of disagreements, both sides reached a middle ground in 1836. When Ohio gained control over Toledo’s Maumee River and Maumee Bay, while Michigan got the Upper Peninsula. Later on, Michigan officially became a state in 1837, after which Michigan felt that the deal was a major setback for them.

As the territory they lost was supposed to be the University of Michigan in Toledo instead of Ann Arbor, which makes this loss even more significant. That land dispute later translated to sports, which we now count as one of the intense rivalries.

Head-to-Head Record: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Ohio State enters this year’s game holding a 51-62-6 record against Michigan, which doesn’t include the vacated win from the 2010 season. Michigan has won the last three matchups against Ohio State, scoring 88 points while only giving up 57 to Ohio State.

But in the last ten games, Ohio State holds a 6-4 record against Michigan, and the four losses are since 2021. Ohio State’s longest streak against Michigan is its eight straight victories from 2012 to 2019, and Urban Meyer coached the first seven games of that streak.

Michigan’s longest series dates back to 1901-1909, when they won nine straight games against Ohio State. At that time, Michigan beat Bucks with an 86-0 record in 1902, the largest scoring margin in their rivalry game.

How to Watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Live: TV Channels & Streaming Options

Here’s how you can watch this high-stakes matchup on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 12 pm ET. The game takes place at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor and will air live on FOX with streaming available on FOX One. Gus Johnson will be calling play-by-play with analyst Joel Klatt, and the sideline reporter is Jenny Taft. The streaming options for the game are Fubo, and on TV, it’s FOX.

Winning “The Game” will give Michigan a chance to secure a playoff spot and possibly reach the Big Ten championship. Ohio State might not lose its playoff chance after the loss, but rivalry-wise, it will be another bad year for head coach Ryan Day if they lose.

Where to Buy Michigan vs. Ohio State Tickets?

Fans looking to attend the game can grab tickets from multiple trusted platforms, with options available on StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats. Now, each site offers seating charts, price filters, and mobile ticket delivery to help fans secure their spot for one of college football’s biggest rivalries.

So after selecting your favorite seats, complete the purchase and download your tickets, as most tickets are mobile only, so you can keep them handy that way.

Venue Details: Where Is the Game Being Played?

Ohio State and Michigan will meet for their high-stakes showdown at noon ET on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at Michigan Stadium, which has playoff implications and rivalry pressure.

Right now, Michigan leads the series against Ohio State with a 33-24-4 record in 61 games played in Ann Arbor. Now, it will be interesting to see if Ohio State is able to win against them and gain some momentum against Michigan on their home ground or not.