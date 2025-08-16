Michigan Warned of $35M Move vs. NCAA as Exonerated Coach Issues Statement 2 Years After Firing

The Michigan Wolverines thought the worst of the sign-stealing saga was behind them — or at least curved in their favor — until the NCAA came through Friday like a repo man with a calculator and a long memory. And this bill? Let’s just say it’s got more zeros than most folks’ mortgages. According to a big-time college football insider, the Wolverines are fighting a losing battle.

Turns out, the Wolverines dodged the biggest bullets — no postseason ban, no vacated 2023 national title wins — but they got slapped with a fine package that could hit $35 million when it’s all tallied. The NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions wasn’t in a forgiving mood. First, a $50K starter fee. Then, 10% of the football budget, 10% of the football scholarships for 2025, and the loss of every penny from postseason revenue sharing for both 2025 and 2026. In Big Ten money terms, that’s a monster hit.

The fallout wasn’t just financial. Head coach Sherrone Moore will serve a one-game suspension in 2026 (the opener in Germany vs. Western Michigan) on top of two games already self-imposed for 2025. Connor Stalions, the now-infamous former staffer, earned himself an eight-year show-cause order. And Jim Harbaugh? The NCAA tacked on a fresh 10-year show-cause to follow his existing four-year ban that runs through 2028. That’s like stacking court sentences before the first one even ends.

Michigan wasn’t about to just sit there and nod. In a statement Friday, they came out swinging: “We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions. But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws… We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result.” Translation: We’re not paying this without a fight. Problem?

College football insider Stewart Mandel summed it up bluntly on X: “A $20-$30M fine is no small thing for Michigan, so no surprise they’re appealing. Problem is it’s about as open-and-shut case as you can find. So it will end up costing them even more in legal fees.” Michigan is facing a huge financial penalty in the $20–30 million range, which is already a serious hit for any athletic department. That’s why they’re pushing back with an appeal — to try and lessen the blow or get the ruling reversed.

The issue, though, is that the evidence against them is reportedly very clear, making this an open-and-shut case. The governing body has plenty of proof to back up the fine, so Michigan doesn’t have much legal ground to stand on. By appealing, they aren’t just fighting a losing battle; they’re also racking up extra legal expenses — paying attorneys, filing fees, and court costs. So instead of saving money, the school risks ending up with the original fine plus millions more spent just trying (and likely failing) to get it overturned. Michigan probably needs to think this clearly.

Let’s talk numbers. Michigan’s football budget in 2024? Over $70 million. Ten percent of that alone is a $7M gut punch. Big Ten postseason revenue in recent years? Well north of $20 million for a program like Michigan. And that’s before factoring in scholarship penalties and that initial fine. You don’t need an econ degree to see why this bill could pass $35 million.

The core of the scandal still circles back to Stalions and his elaborate advance-scouting system. It wasn’t just stealing a couple of signals mid-game — it was a multi-layered operation that violated NCAA rules on off-campus scouting. The NCAA made it clear: the evidence was more than enough. And Harbaugh, though now in the NFL, still caught the blowback with his career-long ban clock extended into the next decade.

This appeal? It’s either a desperate Hail Mary or a PR move to show the fanbase they’re so-called ‘fighting the man.’ But if you believe the insiders, Michigan’s walking straight into a wall with this one.

Former Wolverine clears his name of allegations

While Michigan was catching fines like snowflakes in a blizzard, one man saw his storm finally break. Chris Partridge, now the Seattle Seahawks’ outside linebackers coach, was dead asleep Friday morning when his wife, Marissa, woke him up like she’d just hit the lottery. She’d read the NCAA’s 74-page report and spotted something he’d been waiting nearly two years to hear.

Back in November 2023, Michigan fired Partridge right before the team’s last regular-season road game. The word then was ugly: he’d told a player not to cooperate with the NCAA, maybe even destroyed evidence. The media ran with it. Partridge kept his mouth shut. Now? The NCAA says there was “insufficient information” to prove he tried to get a student-athlete to lie. In fact, the only thing he told the player was, “Get a lawyer.” Another athlete backed that up, and even camera footage from the football facility cleared his name.

Partridge didn’t hold back after the news dropped. “I am extremely grateful for the thorough investigation done by the NCAA Infractions Committee. For almost two years, I sat silently while many members of the mainstream media told lies about me and why I was wrongfully terminated by the University of Michigan. It means so much to me and my family to finally have my name cleared and reputation restored. My faith in the process never wavered, and through it all, I stayed true to who I am as a person and mentor. I remained steadfast in my passion for being part of a team and being lockstep with my fellow coaches to provide guidance to young men as they navigate the great sport of football.” He went on to say his faith in the process never wavered, giving love to his old Team 144 brothers.

The man’s journey with Michigan started in 2015, first as director of player personnel before stints as linebackers coach, safeties coach, and special teams coordinator. To get canned under a cloud like that and then be cleared years later? That’s the type of vindication you can’t buy — though, ironically, Michigan might soon learn a lot about writing big checks.