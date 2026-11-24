Michigan appeared ready to put its athletic director search behind it, but that plan has fallen apart. The appointment of Trev Alberts collapsed days after an agreement, and his attorney now claims the Wolverines owe $17.2 million. Michigan has not publicly confirmed that figure.

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According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the former Texas A&M AD accepted the job last week and signed a memorandum of understanding with Michigan before stepping down at Texas A&M in November. Alberts was expected to start in December, but the plan unraveled on Monday Night.

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TurnkeyZRG, the firm overseeing Michigan’s athletic director search, reportedly told Alberts that the Wolverines had decided not to move forward with him as the new AD. Alberts’ attorney, Tom Mars, said Michigan signed a “contractually binding MOU” that obligates it to cover the full buyout, which Mars put at $17.2 million. Michigan has not confirmed the figure or acknowledged any obligation.

The university has not said why it ended the agreement. Reports have pointed to a federal lawsuit from Nebraska, where Alberts previously served as athletic director.

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Ashley Scoggin, a former Nebraska women’s basketball player, filed the suit in February 2024. She alleges that university officials, including Alberts, mishandled a s***** relationship between her and former associate coach Chuck Love. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska, also names coach Amy Williams.

Alberts and Williams, through their attorneys, deny the allegations and say they were unaware of the relationship until Scoggin filed a Title IX complaint in March 2022. The case is unresolved, and Alberts has not been found liable.

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In a deposition for the case in December 2025, Alberts was asked whether it was permissible for coaches to have a s***** relationship with players.

He further defended his remarks, suggesting that relationships between athletes aged 25 or 26 and coaches around 27 or 28 could present a more nuanced situation. According to USA Today, he reportedly answered, “It just depends,” and said that relationships between older athletes and younger coaches could be more nuanced.

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“Clearly, if there is a… if there is an assumption or if we think that’s happening, that’s when we are not encouraged, but trained to report it to the experts,” he said, as per USA Today. “We are not experts in this. I’m not an expert in that area. And I don’t make that judgment.”

His comments drew considerable criticism, particularly given Nebraska policies prohibit romantic relationships between staff members and undergraduate students, including coaches and student-athletes.

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Aaron Hernandez, director of the National Sports Law Institute at Marquette University, told The Detroit News Alberts’ response was “problematic” and said, “The way to answer a question like that is ‘We don’t want our coaches doing that.'”

Michigan was reportedly unaware of any such allegations against Alberts when it made the decision to hire him. However, once the university became aware, it immediately took action.

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Alberts’ exit also raises questions about Kyle Whittingham’s future, since Alberts was expected to audit the football program. If the $17.2 million claim holds, it would add to the $14 million Michigan owes former offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who was fired nine games into a three-year contract.

Alberts’ exit also raises questions about Kyle Whittingham’s future, since Alberts was expected to audit the football program. If the $17.2 million claim holds, it would add to the $10.1 million Michigan owes former offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who was fired nine games into a three-year contract.