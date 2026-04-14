Michigan WR Conducts Private Workout With $5.3B NFL Team Before Landing in Detroit for Top-30 Visit

Michigan WR Donoven McCulley’s draft stock might be quietly on the rise. Just two weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft, the Michigan wide receiver is drawing late interest. He recently conducted a private workout for the New Orleans Saints before flying out for a top-30 visit with the Detroit Lions.

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According to analyst Pete Nakos, the $5.3 billion Saints franchise took a closer look at the former Indiana quarterback. McCulley posted 39 catches for 588 yards with 3 touchdowns last season, building strong chemistry with quarterback Bryce Underwood despite Michigan’s inconsistent passing attack. But let’s not forget this position is still new to him, as he started his career as a QB at Indiana. But that might just add more value to his position at the pro level.

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At six-foot-four and 215 pounds, McCulley is largely projected as a late Day 3 pick or priority free agent. However, that size translates directly to his blocking ability, which is a gritty trait, Dan Campbell famously demands in Detroit. He’d offer willing, physical depth behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

The same goes for the Saints, as they have an experienced receiver, Chris Olave, and have rotation receivers like Ja’Lynn Polk, Trey Palmer, Bub Means, and Mason Tipton, who could help develop McCulley. The room has depth, but McCulley’s skills might stand out and make an impact while improving his skills.

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Donaven McCulley uses his strength to create space when he runs his routes. He understands where to sit in open areas when the defense is playing zone, which helps him get open. He can still separate from defenders at the end of his routes and uses his body well to keep them away.

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However, he has some weaknesses. He finds it difficult to beat defenders who press him at the line. He does not change his speed much while running routes, which makes him easier to read. But even with those gaps, he can be a good fit for a team that needs a solid WR.

These NFL teams might be interested in Michigan WR, too

Teams like the New York Giants could consider using a wide receiver like Donaven McCulley to improve their offense. The New York Jets also clearly need help at wide receiver. In the 2025 season, Garrett Wilson was the only player on the team who caught a touchdown pass. Even though he did not have a big year, scoring only four touchdowns.

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This shows that the Jets’ wide receiver group was very weak. The Miami Dolphins also have a big problem at wide receiver. Recently, they signed quarterback Malik Willis to a big three-year deal, but soon after that, the team traded away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and does not plan to bring back Tyreek Hill.

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Because of this, the Dolphins no longer have a strong main receiver. This makes things harder for the quarterback, as he does not have enough good targets to throw to.

Bryce Young showed big improvement in his third NFL season. A big reason for this was Tetairoa McMillan, who became the team’s main receiver and even won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

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However, for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers to keep getting better, they need more help at wide receiver. So, these teams might consider McCulley. Now, let’s wait and see which team finally shows interest in him.