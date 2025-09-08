brand-logo
Michigan WR Forced to Break Silence on Bryce Underwood Scandal That Could Impact Locker Room

ByYogesh Thanwani

Sep 8, 2025 | 1:15 PM EDT

Michigan fell 24-13 at No. 18 Oklahoma in Norman, dropping to 1-1 after a road night where the offense surged briefly but couldn’t sustain drives late. The Sooners bled 8:27 off the fourth-quarter clock and added a late field goal to close it out despite Justice Haynes’ 75-yard third-quarter touchdown, underscoring a controlled finish by the hosts.

Earlier, a third-and-2 run-pass option miscommunication with 3:22 left in the second quarter sparked a heated sideline exchange between QB Bryce Underwood and RB Justice Haynes while trailing 7-0, with injured captain Marlin Klein stepping in as teammates separated them. As the dust settled, WR Donaven McCulley publicly downplayed it. Brice Marich reported that “#Michigan WR Donaven McCulley says it wasn’t a big problem with the sideline moment with QB Bryce Underwood and RB Justice Haynes,” mirroring how quickly emotions cooled after the short-yardage sequence ended in a field goal try.

In context, the flashpoint looked like competitive frustration rather than a lingering locker-room issue, and Michigan immediately produced its best stretch after halftime before Oklahoma’s late possession tilt decided the night. With a bold move‑on posture from a veteran pass-catcher and no reported fallout, the focus shifts back to execution heading into the next nonconference game.

