Michigan WR Has Clear Preference in Bryce Underwood vs Mikey Keene QB Battle, Owing to Chemistry 

Excitement is building among Michigan fans as Sherrone Moore keeps the QB1 spot wide open. The 5-star Bryce Underwood is making a strong push. His impressive offseason workouts highlight his potential in Ann Arbor. But Mikey Keene is also putting up a strong fight, and challenging every play. Now, Moore aims to avoid last year’s quarterback inconsistency, and that’s the reason he’s letting performance decide the role. Meanwhile, insiders suggest a Michigan receiver already favors one QB, sparking conversation within the team. The Wolverines are bracing for a high-stakes battle that promises fireworks before the season even starts.

Technically, the QB battle features 4 names: Bryce Underwood, Mikey Keene, Jadyn Davis, and Jake Garcia. And Sherrone Moore monitors their progress pretty closely, making sure each of them develops fully before the final verdict. “Quarterbacks have been great,” Moore said. “Much improved, playing at a really good level. You know, we’ll see where it goes and how far we’ll go with that. As far as naming the quarterback, I know you guys want to know who the quarterback is. I’ll tell you on game week, before any questions come about that.”

But somehow it’s becoming a two-man race between Keene and Underwood. Interesting part? Even if Moore isn’t ready to name a starter, some members of his team might already be eyeing their future leader. One of these members is WR Semaj Morgan. Michigan insider Brice Marich hits X with this update: “Michigan WR Semaj Morgan says quarterback Bryce Underwood has a zip to his ball but throws a very catchable ball. Notes their chemistry together, having played 7v7 back in high school.”

That makes sense. As both Morgan and Underwood are grinding hard this offseason to build a strong chemistry, their high school tie is just adding more depth to it. And Morgan’s claim is not just pure fluff, as Underwood has been making an impact since day 1 of fall camp. A few days back Michigan shared a clip from their scrimmage, featuring Mikey Keene throwing in full pads. This suggests he’s making strides, but the injured Keene needs to compete for the starting role. As a Fresno State transfer, he faces a challenge from Bryce Underwood, the top 2025 recruit, and hasn’t yet secured the position. Each practice is a chance to prove himself.

While coaches say Keene is “coming along great” and remains engaged, Underwood, Jadyn Davis, and Jake Garcia receive the most reps. Like Jack Tuttle last year, the veteran Keene is struggling to regain his timing and conditioning post-injury, thereby limiting his chances. He’s working hard, but starting opportunities are dwindling with each practice. And let’s be real: even Dylan Raiola started off as a freshman and took Nebraska to its first bowl game since 2016. So, it’s not like a rookie can’t handle the pressure.

Still let’s not count Mikey Keene out of the race yet. As this guy brings in that experience, Moore needs the most. As Keene started his career at UCF, working with Michigan’s OC Chip Lindsey in 2022, and then spent two seasons as Fresno State’s starter. Last season, he started 12 games and threw for 2,892 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 70.5% completion rate. So, on one side Kenny brings in experience. On the other side, Underwood is showing an impressive run. Now, only time can tell which one actually comes out as a QB1. But along with this, there’s another major issue sitting right on Sherrone Moore’s head.

Sherrone Moore’s sign stealing drama takes a turn

Well, Sherrone Moore’s fate might finally be decided, as sources have informed ESPN that the NCAA Committee on Infractions will publicly release its decision in the Michigan advance-scouting case this Friday. Now, both parties involved will get a chance to explain the findings. This could finally bring an end to one of the most explosive, bizarre, and controversial cases in NCAA enforcement history.

It all started when Conor Stalions was arranging for people to attend games and film sideline signals of future Michigan opponents from 2021 until mid-2023, when the scheme came out and he resigned. Although stealing signs during games is not against NCAA rules, in-person advance scouting of opponents by schools is something that’s not allowed. Evidence indicates Stalions bought tickets at almost every Big Ten school and scouted at least 13 opponents on at least 58 occasions, with some teams visited repeatedly.

Sherrone Moore is likely to face a minimum two-game suspension this season for deleting a thread of 52 text messages exchanged with Stalions, according to reports. Moore and other current and former Michigan coaches claim no knowledge of Stalions’ alleged advanced scouting activities.

But it doesn’t just stop there, as the NCAA charged Moore with failure to cooperate for deleting the text thread on October 19, 2023. The day the scandal emerged. Though the messages, which were later recovered, reportedly did not implicate Moore in Stalions’ actions. The NCAA views Moore as a potential “repeat violator” due to a prior one-game suspension for violating COVID-19 recruiting restrictions. Now, let’s wait and see what the final verdict is on this long-awaited drama.