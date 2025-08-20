Michigan’s Dave Portnoy Makes a Promise to Ohio State as Doubts Mount Over FOX Tenure

What else could you expect from Barstool Sports founder and famous U-Mich alum Dave Portnoy? Sarcasm aside, the guy is a prominent Michigan Wolverines donor, so anywhere Ohio State is involved and he’s in attendance. One can figure out where that conversation will go. Portnoy has made a living poking the bear, and when the bear is wearing scarlet and gray, he rarely misses a chance to sink his teeth in.

For those who don’t know, Dave Portnoy has been brought into the FOX orbit through IndyCar’s collaboration with Barstool Sports. He’s set to be featured on Big Noon Kickoff ahead of Week 1, a role that guarantees him a massive audience right when the college football season is boiling over. So, when an Ohio State media account tweeted, “Can’t wait to see Dave on FOX discussing the Buckeyes,” the sarcasm wasn’t hard to spot. Portnoy, leaning into the joke, replied, “I’ll keep it fair and balanced like I always do.” You can almost hear the smirk in his voice.

His bias isn’t just assumed—it’s branded. Portnoy’s public persona is tied directly to Michigan, a fandom that borders on theatrical. When Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal came down, he didn’t just defend the program; he laughed at the NCAA’s attempt at discipline. In a viral video, Dave Portnoy scoffed at the punishment—sanctions, recruiting restrictions, and fines expected to surpass $20 million. He called the monetary component “ashtray money,” before going on a full tirade: “So the big, bad NCAA, that [expletive] organization, on the way out, corrupt, loses every lawsuit against them, NIL, can’t control nothing, they just fined Michigan $20 million. … Like we give a [expletive] about $20 million.”

And then came the dagger, pointed straight at Columbus. “I don’t care, it doesn’t matter. Ohio State, cry. Little brother, cry. All you other schools, cry. It’s going to be student body left, student body right … and we’re gonna mash ya, just like we’ve mashed Ohio State for the past 100 years.” That’s not just fandom—that’s open warfare. The supposed neutrality expected from a FOX analyst doesn’t square with the man gleefully taunting his rival on camera. And while Portnoy may frame it as entertainment, Ohio State fans see it as a stacked deck, one more voice at the table eager to keep the Buckeyes under the boot.

The timing couldn’t sting more in Columbus. On the recruiting trail, Ohio State was dealt a bitter blow this week when Savion Hiter, the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2026 class, committed to Michigan. That’s the kind of swing that not only strengthens the Wolverines’ pipeline but also deepens the perception of momentum tilting north. For a fanbase already twitchy after 4 straight losses to UM, it’s salt in the wound. And if you think Dave Portnoy won’t remind Buckeye Nation of Hiter’s choice, you haven’t been paying attention. He’ll pull it out like an ace up his sleeve, smirking all the while.

FOX clearly sees the value in Portnoy’s star power. He draws eyeballs, he generates chatter, and in a sport driven by passion and pageantry, those things matter. But the tradeoff is credibility. Can viewers really believe a man who openly mocks Ohio State and shrugs off Michigan’s scandals is going to give an unbiased take? This all feeds into the us-against-the-world narrative Ryan Day has been trying to craft. It’s bulletin-board material in human form.

Dave Portnoy follows Tom Brady’s footsteps to Indy’s

Apart from firing shots at Ohio State and juggling his FOX Sports gig, Dave Portnoy has another headline-grabbing gig lined up. The Barstool Sports CEO will be riding in the famed “Fastest Seat in Sports” at the Indianapolis 500 later this month, adding another chapter to what’s become quite the Portnoy summer tour. He’s following in some pretty legendary footsteps.

Last year, it was none other than Tom Brady, Michigan’s GOAT alum and Portnoy’s measuring stick, who was honored with the role. Brady led the field of drivers to the green flag, strapped in alongside NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson. The imagery was peak Americana: football’s golden boy in racing’s cathedral. Now, it’s Portnoy’s turn to step into the limelight, even if the reception might not be as warm.

Remember, Brady got his fair share of boos in Indianapolis despite the prestige—safe bet Portnoy, with his polarizing style and Michigan flag waving, will hear even more. This year’s race closes out the 2025 IndyCar season, and Portnoy’s role puts him front and center. He’ll ride in the lead car that sets the stage for the drivers, joined by other special guests.