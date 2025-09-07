Michigan’s Dave Portnoy Sends Firing Threat to Sherrone Moore in Blunt Bryce Underwood Message

The long-awaited clash between Michigan and Oklahoma in Norman since 1976 quickly turned chaotic. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood appeared flustered from the outset, facing Brent Venables’ aggressive defense. His inexperience was evident with every snap, and Michigan’s offense couldn’t find its footing. Even Sherrone Moore’s playcalling couldn’t salvage the situation, prompting Dave Portnoy’s online calls to “fire him.” The Wolverines’ promising start dissolved into a nightmare as Moore faced the heat of the situation.

Michigan fans are buzzing after Dave Portnoy declared Wolverines QB Bryce Underwood ‘the single best freshman ever in college football’. Portnoy’s enthusiasm followed Underwood’s debut start, where he went 21-of-31 for 251 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico. The freshman also helped Michigan convert 6 of 13 third-down attempts, demonstrating impressive composure. Portnoy even gave an 8/10 confidence rating for Michigan’s chances of upsetting Oklahoma in Norman, but that optimism shifted into a warning for Moore.

Even in the Oklahoma game, Underwood showed flashes of brilliance despite Michigan’s struggles, including a 38-yard pass to Donaven McCulley and some impressive sidearm throws, though the Sooners’ defense contained him. And that’s when Dave Portnoy urged HC Moore to use Underwood’s passing skills more, launching a warning sign on X: “I’m about 2 seconds away from texting Jolin and telling her to call Sherrone right now and tell him he’s gone if we don’t let the kid throw the football.”

Well, the Wolverines’ struggles were understandable, especially given their disappointing running game, which averaged a mere 2.3 yards per carry. Oklahoma, on the other hand, controlled the game’s tempo with a balanced attack, including a 10-yard run by Jovante Barnes during their final touchdown drive of the first half. Despite the challenges, Underwood remained composed, completing 5 of 10 passes for 76 yards before halftime.

A crucial moment was Michigan’s missed 32-yard field goal, which kept the score at 14-0 for Oklahoma. This miss sparked a sideline argument between Underwood and running back Justice Haynes, requiring tight end Marlin Klein to intervene. The tension underscored Michigan’s difficulty converting opportunities, even though Underwood’s early big plays hinted at a potential comeback.

Michigan answered right away in the third quarter, with Haynes breaking off a dazzling 75-yard touchdown run. It came after a perfectly timed play-action fake and great blocking from fullback Max Bredeson. The score tightened to 14-7, showing the Wolverines were still in the game and showcasing their offense’s explosive potential when both the pass and run were working. Underwood’s leadership and on-field accuracy were still key to keeping the momentum.

With two quarters remaining, all eyes were on Bryce Underwood—could he lead Michigan’s offense as smoothly as he was managing those big NIL deals?

Bryce Underwood’s extravagant NIL impact

Michigan made a huge statement in college football recruiting by securing Bryce Underwood, the highly-rated five-star quarterback who had initially committed to LSU. His decision followed aggressive NIL negotiations, culminating in a landmark deal even before he played a game. On3 estimates his annual NIL earnings at $3 million, placing him second among projected 2025 quarterback earners, behind Duke’s Darian Mensah.

Now, Bryce Underwood’s NIL agreement is a multi-year commitment. According to The Athletic, he could earn $10 million to $12 million over his four years at Michigan, assuming he remains with the team. Sources also suggest that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison was involved in structuring part of the deal, illustrating the complex financial strategies now shaping top college football recruiting. Michigan clearly positioned itself as a program ready to meet the expectations of top recruits.

Then comes the wild part. Underwood’s move from LSU to Michigan was a result of extensive planning and a secretive operation. Sources say the Wolverines worked behind the scenes through Champions Circle, a collective started by former Michigan fullback Jared Wangler. This covert strategy kept LSU unaware that Michigan was trying to recruit the star quarterback. Despite the financial aspect, Underwood has said his decision was based on personal ties and being a fan. He always wanted to play for Michigan and represent his hometown on a national level.

And his NIL deals are already impressive, with contracts from major brands like Beats by Dre, Celsius, and Hollister, proving his marketability goes beyond booster contributions. Champions Circle is key, negotiating NIL contracts and requiring players to fulfill obligations like social media posts, autograph sessions, and donor events. So, Michigan didn’t just get a talented player; they executed a long-term strategy combining financial incentives, brand partnerships, and fan engagement.

There’s no doubt he’s a talented player, but this game will actually show how well he can position himself in pressured situations.