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Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Announces Unfortunate Injury News on Thursday

Malabika Dutta

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Apr 9, 2026 | 11:09 AM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Announces Unfortunate Injury News on Thursday

Malabika Dutta

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Link Copied!

Apr 9, 2026 | 11:09 AM EDT

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Kyle Whittingham’s first season with the Wolverines took a hit ahead of the annual Maize vs. Blue Spring Game on Saturday. The Wolverines lost a key player to an injury that would keep him sidelined for a long period.

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At Thursday’s press conference, Whittingham announced that running back Micah Ka’apana is out for the 2026 season due to a season-ending injury. While the specific nature of the injury was not detailed in initial reports, the loss of the third-year RB is a significant blow to the Wolverines’ backfield depth for the upcoming season.

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Whittingham called it “a real disappointment.” Last season, Ka’apana recorded 10 carries for 38 yards, appearing in three games.

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Malabika Dutta

2,555 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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