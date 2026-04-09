Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Announces Unfortunate Injury News on Thursday

Kyle Whittingham’s first season with the Wolverines took a hit ahead of the annual Maize vs. Blue Spring Game on Saturday. The Wolverines lost a key player to an injury that would keep him sidelined for a long period.
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At Thursday’s press conference, Whittingham announced that running back Micah Ka’apana is out for the 2026 season due to a season-ending injury. While the specific nature of the injury was not detailed in initial reports, the loss of the third-year RB is a significant blow to the Wolverines’ backfield depth for the upcoming season.
Whittingham called it “a real disappointment.” Last season, Ka’apana recorded 10 carries for 38 yards, appearing in three games.
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Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham is here. He says RB Michal Ka’apana is out for the year after sustaining a lower leg injury.
Calls it a real disappointment, but says other than that the team is in good health. pic.twitter.com/lzkFMxNr9b
— Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) April 9, 2026
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