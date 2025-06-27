Michigan’s NIL-Rich 5-Star Freshman Makes $94K Purchase on Thursday

Michigan athletes are cashing in big on the NIL front. Bryce Underwood, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, boasts a staggering $2.9 M valuation, making him the highest-valued high school football player and No. 14 among all college athletes. Not far behind is five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, holding a $711K valuation despite a modest social media footprint. Ranked No. 14 nationally and No. 4 at his position, Babalola’s projection as a future blindside anchor adds to his value. So, with recruits like these, Michigan is stacking an NIL empire.

Now, another elite freshman is making waves—not just on the field, but in the NIL arena too. Once a five-star, this dominant force still holds strong as the No. 48 overall recruit and the No. 8 OT in the 2025 class. Playing a premium position has its perks, and his value shows it. With a whopping $357K NIL valuation, he now ranks fifth on Michigan’s current roster. A massive get in the trenches, he was one of the most sought-after linemen in the cycle. So, in Ann Arbor, his presence is already turning heads—and boosting the Wolverines’ recruiting stock even higher.

On June 26, Michigan’s five-star freshman Ty Haywood flexed his rising NIL power with a bold $94K buy—a brand-new 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor® in sleek black. The standout lineman made headlines with his game; he is now doing the same with his ride, too. He took to Instagram to share the moment, posting a pic alongside Adam Kolb and writing, “Thanks @akolb81 for the best experience of buying a vehicle.” Hines Park Ford also gave Haywood his flowers, adding, “5 star both on and off the field! Hines Park Ford was proud to have the honor of assisting Mr-Haywood with his new 2025 Ford Raptor!”

The 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor® is built for dominance, both on and off the road. Powered by a high-output 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it features 4×4 drivetrain capability and rugged exterior elements like black fender flares, an integrated tailgate step, and LED lighting. Inside, it’s all comfort and tech—adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, SiriusXM, a voice-activated navigation system, rain-sensing wipers, and a premium interior trim package. Add in safety perks like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and a backup camera, and it’s a beast with brains.

Back in November 2024, Michigan made one last push to flip five-star OL Ty Haywood from Alabama, with a heavy NIL pitch leading the charge. According to On3’s EJ Holland, Sherrone Moore and his staff turned up the heat ahead of the Northwestern game, hoping to bring the blue-chip blocker to Ann Arbor for a surprise visit. But Haywood, the No. 20 overall prospect, was sidelined by his high school playoff commitments and couldn’t make the trip. Despite offering him in February, Michigan never cracked his final list, and Haywood had yet to step foot on campus. Still, the Wolverines gave it one final swing, banking on NIL power to shake up his Alabama pledge.

Then Michigan went all-in on Ty Haywood—and it paid off. Once locked in with Alabama, the elite OT reopened his recruitment in January. That’s when the Wolverines seized the moment. As reported by Holland, Michigan impressed Haywood with its proven offensive line pedigree and backed it up with a serious NIL push. That combination—development and dollars—ultimately flipped the script and brought the five-star talent to Ann Arbor.

What does Ty Haywood bring to Michigan?

Ty Haywood stands out as one of the most dominant offensive line prospects in the country. At 6’5″ and nearly 300 pounds, Haywood blends size, power, and athleticism in rare form. His explosive get-off and aggressive run-blocking have turned heads nationwide, earning him a top-50 national ranking and the No. 8 offensive tackle spot, according to On3. Scouts have praised his grip strength, raw power, and relentless motor in the trenches. As a multi-sport athlete, he also competes in track and field, boasting a 58’6″ shot put—a testament to his strength and explosiveness.

According to On3’s EJ Holland, Michigan “sold Haywood on its offensive line development and made a substantial NIL offer,” a move that paid off. Haywood said Michigan’s staff showed care beyond football: “They made sure my mom was OK… my brother who came with me had fun.” He also praised Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome, adding, “They know what it takes to prepare every day.”

While he was once a five-star recruit, he still holds top-tier value and elite upside. He’s viewed as a cornerstone piece in Michigan’s 2025 class—one who can anchor the line for years to come and help continue the Wolverines’ offensive dominance in the trenches.