Michigan couldn’t catch a break on Saturday, even after the final whistle. Following a humiliating 45-0 loss to Ohio State in Columbus, the Wolverines’ postgame meal reportedly caught fire, adding another bizarre moment to an already miserable afternoon. The defeat was the most lopsided in the history of the rivalry, capping a season that began with Michigan ranked 16th and ended at 6-6.

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A smoking tray of Chick-fil-A became an unexpected postgame headache, as the fire started in a food warmer outside the media room at Ohio Stadium after the game, according to an X post by Bleacher Report. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde posted a photo on X of the metal containers smoking and some bags burned. His caption read: “When it goes bad, it goes real bad.” According to reports, the meal caught fire inside the warmer, and players were later seen carrying the bags to the team bus.

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While postgame chaos is not new to this rivalry, it usually comes from players, not catering equipment. Just two years ago in Columbus, a postgame brawl over Michigan planting its flag at midfield ended with $100,000 fines for both schools. An accidental food warmer fire, however, has no precedent in rivalry history, turning a bitter Saturday into an embarrassing logistical first.

That game was quite long before that, as players shoved each other in warmups, and safety Nico Andrighetto hit Ohio State’s returner after a fair catch on the opening kickoff. Benches were cleared in the first half, and officials gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike penalty.

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The bigger stakes are now off the field. Kyle Whittingham is owed $25.8M if he is fired in December, per his contract, according to USA TODAY. New president C. Cybele Raver starts on Tuesday, and as Trev Alberts’ hire fell apart, Warde Manuel is staying on as the athletic director until a replacement is found.

On the field, Michigan finished with 150 yards, seven first downs and three third-down conversions on 13 tries. Bryce Underwood went 9-of-17 for 86 yards with an interception. A 30-yard field goal miss on the opening drive was the Wolverines’ best chance to score.

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Ohio State ran up 484 yards. Bo Jackson had 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Jeremiah Smith had three touchdown catches to reach 20 on the season, passing Desmond Howard’s Big Ten record of 19.

The 6-6 record, 3-6 in the Big Ten, is Michigan’s worst since 5-7 in 2014. Michigan beat Western Michigan 13-12 in Week 1 on a Hail Mary after one second was put back on the clock. The best moment was last week’s 18-16 triple-overtime upset of UCLA.

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Then, Michigan lost to Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State and Oregon, and fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck after nine games. Through 11 games, it had scored more than 21 points only twice.

“I thought the mindset was very good coming into the game, but obviously I did something wrong in the preparation and didn’t see this coming at all,” Whittingham said. “It was an embarrassment. Nothing positive to take away from this game.”

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Whittingham still wants to stay another year. He said he knows exactly what needs fixing, including “personnel groups that need to be retooled,” and that he will keep working “until somebody tells me, don’t work here anymore.” The offense ranked near the bottom nationally all season, and the defense gave up its most rushing yards of the year (231).

Ryan Day’s post-game message after Ohio State’s win against Michigan

Ohio State (8-4) had lost three of its last four, but beat Michigan at home for the first time since 2018. It was also the Buckeyes’ first shutout of Michigan since 1962.

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“We get to walk around the country and say ‘O-H!’ And know that we beat the s—out of The Team Up North,” Day said during a post-game presser.

Day is now 3-4 against Michigan. Smith is a Heisman favorite and expected to be gone for the NFL, while Michigan returns home to find out who will be running the athletic department and coach the Wolverines.