Michigan’s Rivals Take Big NIL Step After Bryce Underwood’s Earnings Leave NFL QBs Behind

The new world of college football has become entwined with dollar signs. Right now, no one’s cashing in quite like Bryce Underwood. The Michigan QB is only eight games into his college career, and yet his bank account is already heavier than some veteran QBs. Why? Because the Wolverines’ NIL engine, Champions Circle, backed by heavy-hitting boosters like billionaire Larry Ellison, has turned Ann Arbor into a financial fortress. And that’s exactly what’s got one of their biggest rivals paying attention.

In a move that could redefine the Big Ten’s balance of power, Michigan State’s athletic department is officially entering the money side of the game. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel’s X report on October 31, “Michigan State’s board approved today the initiation of “Spartan Ventures,” following the lead of Clemson and others to form an independent company outside the athletic department with a focus on maximizing revenue.” Spartan Ventures is a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation aimed squarely at modernizing the Spartans’ athletic and NIL operations.

At a Friday meeting, MSU’s Board authorized President Kevin Guskiewicz to ink an Affiliation Agreement with the new company. It essentially creates a financial arm capable of handling everything from media rights and ticket sales to NIL operations and donor fundraising. Like Clemson Ventures, Spartan Ventures will operate as a hybrid between a private-sector business and a marketing agency, designed to generate revenue, expand NIL opportunities, and streamline athletic fundraising.

In short, Michigan State is building a self-sustaining NIL empire, one capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone, even the Wolverines down the road. For years, Michigan State played catch-up in the recruiting arms race. But this is their modernization moment. “College athletics is evolving rapidly, and this model allows Michigan State to remain proactive,” MSU VP and AD J Batt said. With NIL collectives and media rights now centralized under Spartan Ventures, the Spartans are signaling they’ll innovate.

But while East Lansing is busy laying the foundation for its NIL future, just a couple of hours west, the present looks a whole lot richer.

Bryce Underwood redefines the market with Michigan

Ann Arbor already has a weapon of mass attraction in Bryce Underwood. According to On3, the freshman phenom holds an eye-popping $3 million annual NIL valuation, one of the highest ever for a college freshman. That figure doesn’t just stack up against college kids. It beats NFL quarterbacks. His valuation surpasses the 2025 salaries of Carson Wentz ($1.42M), Malik Willis ($1.29M), and even Mitchell Trubisky ($2.6M). It’s even double what Cleveland’s Dillon Gabriel makes as an NFL starter.

When a teenager from Belleville, Michigan, is making more than multiple NFL veterans, you know the sport has officially entered a new era. The Wolverines’ NIL collectives view Bryce Underwood as their next face of the franchise, a homegrown hero who can extend Michigan’s dynasty both on the field and on the balance sheet. Through eight games, he’s completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,526 yards with seven total touchdowns. Not bad for a kid who hasn’t even faced Ohio State yet.

And now, with Michigan State stepping into the NIL fast lane, the rivalry just added another dimension. This time, it’s measured in millions.