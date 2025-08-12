Michigan’s Sherrone Moore Places Bryce Underwood on 13-Day Countdown After Tom Brady’s Warning

Michigan’s quarterback situation is heating up as the Wolverines prepare for their 2025 season. Head coach Sherrone Moore has made it clear that the decision on who will lead the team under center is close, and the competition is still fierce. With last season’s QB struggles still fresh in the minds of fans, the stakes for this call couldn’t be higher, and it could shape the entire trajectory of Michigan’s campaign.

As Brice Marich tweeted, “#Michigan HC Sherrone Moore says he wants to see his starting quarterback be a consistent performer and continue to keep the level of play the next few practices.” That tells you exactly where Moore’s head is at. He is prioritizing consistency over flashes. And as the contenders make their final push, for Moore, this is more about who can sustain that final push towards the long grind.

Adding more suspense to the mix, Austin Meek shared Moore’s promise of a definitive reveal. His post read, “Sherrone Moore says he’ll have a quarterback announcement the Monday of game week. ‘Set your clocks,’ he said.”

The clock might be ticking, but the bigger question is whether Bryce Underwood, the much-hyped newcomer, can seize the role the old-fashioned way, through relentless competition, especially after Tom Brady’s recent words urging young quarterbacks to embrace the grind. The answer will define not just who starts Week 1, but how Michigan’s offense sets its tone for 2025.