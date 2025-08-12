brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Michigan’s Sherrone Moore Places Bryce Underwood on 13-Day Countdown After Tom Brady’s Warning

ByYogesh Thanwani

Aug 12, 2025 | 1:21 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Michigan’s quarterback situation is heating up as the Wolverines prepare for their 2025 season. Head coach Sherrone Moore has made it clear that the decision on who will lead the team under center is close, and the competition is still fierce. With last season’s QB struggles still fresh in the minds of fans, the stakes for this call couldn’t be higher, and it could shape the entire trajectory of Michigan’s campaign.

As Brice Marich tweeted, #Michigan HC Sherrone Moore says he wants to see his starting quarterback be a consistent performer and continue to keep the level of play the next few practices.” That tells you exactly where Moore’s head is at. He is prioritizing consistency over flashes. And as the contenders make their final push, for Moore, this is more about who can sustain that final push towards the long grind.

Adding more suspense to the mix, Austin Meek shared Moore’s promise of a definitive reveal. His post read, “Sherrone Moore says he’ll have a quarterback announcement the Monday of game week. ‘Set your clocks,’ he said.”

The clock might be ticking, but the bigger question is whether Bryce Underwood, the much-hyped newcomer, can seize the role the old-fashioned way, through relentless competition, especially after Tom Brady’s recent words urging young quarterbacks to embrace the grind. The answer will define not just who starts Week 1, but how Michigan’s offense sets its tone for 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"Will Bryce Underwood rise to the challenge, or is Michigan's QB spot too hot to handle?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved