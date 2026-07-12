“Might’ve Come to an End”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shares Heartbreaking Family Update

Deion Sanders’ eldest son, Deion Jr., is closing a chapter on a place that shaped his life and work. The “Red House” on the family’s Texas ranch was never just a building. It was where he turned long, quiet hours into a career, growing from a behind-the-scenes name into a recognized videographer. Leaving that family hub now feels like saying goodbye to a part of his story.

“I’m afraid to tell y’all, ‘Red House’ might have come to an end, man,” said Deion Jr. in his Well Off Media vlogs on July 12. “It’s the house built in the 80s. It’s just too old, man.”

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For years, the Red House was where he edited late-night footage, planned shoots, and turned raw family moments into the clips that introduced millions to life inside the Sanders home. After Deion Sanders took the Colorado job, the 1980s house in Texas went from a daily hub to a hard-to-manage property. “It’s just a whole cricket infestation,” said Deion Jr.

This is not the first time the Sanders family has left a major property behind. Deion Sanders’ move to Colorado changed how the family lived and filmed their lives. Red House now marks the second major property transition tied to Coach Prime’s career move.

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While sending his emotional goodbye to Red House, he pointed out the structural and maintenance problems, saying, “No lie, I counted. I vacuumed 30-something crickets up. They just kept popping up out of the woodwork. Like, it’s just too many problems in it; it’s just too much going on.”

Between his father’s health struggles and the demands of building Colorado into a contender, everyday tasks like property upkeep became one more item on an already heavy plate. With Deion Sanders managing recovery from cancer and recurring blood clots, the family has prioritized locations that are easier to maintain and closer to his medical team in Colorado. For Deion Jr., that meant choosing safety and practicality over sentiment. The crickets were not just annoying; they were a sign that the house was no longer fit for the family’s needs.

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“I’m kind of sad,” admitted Deion Jr., as reported by Marca.com. “I learned to really actually love this place.”

The next chapter will unfold in a new home. In January 2024, Deion Jr. and his two brothers gifted their father a $7.2 million mountain mansion near Boulder, a sprawling property Deion joked covered “three time zones.” The luxury is obvious, but the absence of Red House changes how he films family moments. For Deion Jr. and the Sanders family, this marks the end of one content era and the start of another.

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Letting go is hard, but safety comes first. In Texas, Red House gave raw, unfiltered clips from a busy family ranch. The Boulder setup is more planned, with tighter schedules around practices, travel, and medical visits.

Fans may see fewer spontaneous ranch moments and more focused stories from games, recovery, and life inside Coach Prime’s inner circle. The question now is how this shift changes the way fans see the Sanders family behind the scenes.