Mike Bobo Makes Gunner Stockton Statement as Georgia QB Receives Major 2026 Verdict

Did you know that Mike Bobo recruited Gunner Stockton twice? First, when he was coaching South Carolina during the lone 2020 run, and then again brought him to Georgia in 2022. Perhaps, he knew right from the start that there’s something in this 6’1, 215-pound QB that he can build around. Four years later, as he sat down with Holly Rowe at the Broyles Award ceremony, he made a personal statement on the Bulldogs’ returning QB.

“Gunner is who he is because he’s got an unbelievable family, how he works, his toughness, he’s selfless, he’s humble. He’s a joy to coach,” he said.

When Mike Bobo first saw Gunner Stockton, he saw toughness. Not the gritty, muscled type of toughness, but the kind that remains resilient under pressure. The Rabun County player was making plays in high school with whoever lined up next to him. He’s already learned the pressure of dragging his team forward by extending downs and running through contact. That’s what the OC noticed.

Mike Bobo already knew about Gunner Stockton from his father, who also lives in the Rabun County area. And when he turned on the tape, it confirmed everything.

“When you get to know him, he’s an extremely tough individual, mentally and physically,” Bobo said. “And that’s what you want in that position, a guy that’s tough and you also want a guy that’s humble, that goes to work every day.”

As the early hype for Gunner Stockton in Athens goes, it wasn’t an easy journey. When he first arrived in 2022, he sat behind Carson Beck. Then, in 2023, he threw 19 passes that rose to 64 in 2024. Still, he remained where he was without flirting with the portal. When he finally took over in 2025 after Beck’s transfer to Miami, he delivered. He threw for 2,894 yards and scored 24 TDs through the air, including 10 more on the ground, tying for the SEC lead among QBs, and even finished seventh in Heisman voting.

Georgia went 12-2 and won the SEC championship again. Mike Bobo’s offense finished 28th in scoring, 35th in rushing, and tied for 50th in total offense. But they finished fourth nationally in red-zone TD percentage. And Gunner Stockton is in the center of that. He’ll be running it back one more time with the Dawgs after turning down lucrative offers elsewhere.

“He could have earned two to three times more by entering the portal, but Gunner bleeds red and black,” his agent told On3.

And now, that loyalty will be put to the final test as expectations rise for Gunner Stockton.

Gunner Stockton enters 2026 as a Top 10 QB

When Gunner Stockton took over late in 2024 for an injured Carson Beck and then ran the full show in 2025, there were questions. Could he handle the moment? Could he carry the expectations that come with that logo? He answered them. According to On3, he is now the sixth-best QB in the country entering 2026. That’s third-best in the SEC. Ari Wasserman called the ideal QB in a Kirby Smart offense.

“He’s a weapon and does a very good job of protecting the football, making him the ideal quarterback in a Kirby Smart offense,” he wrote. “Watch out. The Dawgs are going to be back in 2026 with a more experienced Stockton leading the way.”

Georgia’s offense still has another level to reach. If Gunner Stockton builds on 2025 by cutting down even further on mistakes, pushing explosive plays, and tightening the run-pass balance, this team could be chasing the whole thing. The Bulldogs open 2026 on September 5 against Tennessee State in Athens.