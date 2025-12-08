brand-logo
Mike Elko Announces Breakthrough Update for Texas A&M Hiring New OC to Replace Collin Klein

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 8, 2025 | 3:32 PM EST

After guiding Texas A&M to an impressive 11-win season, offensive coordinator Collin Klein left the program to become Kansas State’s head coach. Though he helped quarterback Marcel Reed and the Aggies enter the playoffs, HC Mike Elko still faces a long stretch of elite competition before the 2025 season comes to a close.

On Monday, Elko revealed that the program is in no hurry to find a replacement for Klein. Currently, they are focusing both their time and energy on making the 2025 season a complete success, with the possibility of advancing to the national championship game. For now, Klein has officially accepted the Kansas State gig but will continue to guide the Aggies throughout the playoffs.

At College Station, Klein’s announcement at Kansas State was met with equal enthusiasm. Instead of a bitter feeling, Coach Elko was proud of Collin’s achievement and success.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for someone on our staff to take the next step in their career,” Elko said Wednesday afternoon, “And I do everything I can to support and help those endeavors.”

This is a developing story….

