Mike Elko Announces Good & Bad Injury Updates for Favorites Texas A&M Against Texas

The undefeated Texas A&M (11-0) travels to Austin to take on Texas for its final challenge of the regular season. While their playoff spot is secure, the SEC championship contention remains on the line. Head coach Mike Elko talked to the press on Monday and gave the health status of his roster.

Running back Le’Vonn Moss sustained a lower-leg injury against Florida and has missed five games since then. Elko didn’t confirm whether he’d be available against the Longhorns. “We’ll see. Probably not, but we’ll see,” he said. However, on Saturday, he was spotted on the sidelines without his boot. A positive indication that Moss is recovering. So far, he has registered 389 yards on 70 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.

However, not everything is doom and gloom. There is some encouraging news. Mike Elko is optimistic about the availability of WR Mario Craver and RB Rueben Owens. “Those guys are awesome,” the head coach replied about their status for the all-important rivalry game.

During the match against Missouri, sophomore Mario Craver was seen limping off the field and headed to the Medical tent during the second half. He did not appear in the next two games, raising questions about his health.

Following Craver and Moss’ injury concerns, the locker room faced another jolt. Rueben had stepped up for an injured Le’Vonn, but went down with an apparent lower-body injury. During the fourth quarter against South Carolina, the RB was seen in pain after a run and was helped to the medical field. After the game, Coach Elko’s response did not point towards a major injury. “It’s not a massive thing,” he said.

With the latest injury updates, both players will most probably appear against Texas. Going against Texas, he will need all his healthy offensive weapons. Steve Sarkisian’s roster welcomes Texas A&M as a 2.5-point underdog. Arch Manning’s offense has given inconsistent results so far. But the defense has not failed to disappoint. So far, they have recorded 37 sacks and allowed just 93 yards per game.

Although Mike Elko is headed to Austin as the favourite, the Longhorns are more than desperate to win, to keep their playoff hopes alive. Coming off three losses, Friday’s outcome will decide its postseason journey.

Marcel Reed praises his WR room

Over the season so far, Heisman contender Marcel Reed has thrown 2,752 yards for 25 touchdowns. Among the many reasons for his impressive stats, his offensive weapons deserve the credit. His long throws to his wide receivers contribute to his passing statistics while cushioning his poor completion percentage (61.8%).

ESPN’s Pamela Maldonado wrote that Elko’s offense can still win games without Reed. “(Marcel) Reed’s case is intriguing. He’s not the most impactful; He’s the most complete. You remove him, and A&M could still win eight games with that defense and backfield.”

Marcel Reed is aware of the impact of his ‘complete offense’ in leading Texas A&M to an impressive 11-0 streak. Since the first few games of the season, Reed has remained humble and credited his overall offense for making big plays. After Texas A&M’s season-opener win against UTSA, the QB1 praised his team.

“We have an explosive receiver room this season, and they showed that,” Reed said. “I mean, I got them the ball probably five yards off the line of scrimmage and they turn them into 30, 40-yard plays, and that’s what they can do.”