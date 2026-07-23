Mike Elko Clears It Up After Marcel Reed Makes His Biggest Flaw Public: “I Need to…”

Mike Elko didn’t rush to defend his QB when he publicly admitted the biggest flaw in his game. Instead, he seemed pleased that his star’s mind went straight to a mistake. Asked which play stayed with him throughout the offseason, Marcel Reed pointed to the interception he threw against Miami in Texas A&M’s playoff loss. While it caught reporters off guard, the Texas A&M head coach wasn’t surprised.

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“I think our program is grounded in who we are and I think we know that there’s still a lot of things that we want to accomplish,” Mike Elko told reporters at SEC Media Days in Tampa. “We’ve talked a lot about having a growth mindset from the beginning. And I think that’s where being able to identify flaws and learning how to fix them is a part of what we want to be.”

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He didn’t dismiss the mistake or tell Marcel Reed to forget it. Mike Elko embraced the way his QB approached it.

“We certainly celebrate our successes,” he added. “But I think great people and greatness sometimes comes from understanding where you came up short and how you can fix it.”

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That philosophy lines up perfectly with Marcel Reed’s own outlook heading into his second full season as Texas A&M’s starting QB. Speaking with reporters earlier in the day, he laid out the numbers he wants to improve, which include more passing touchdowns, more rushing scores, better completion percentage, and more yards. Then he also got to the part that mattered most.

“All that being said, I need to eliminate the turnovers for sure,” he said. “It’s been talked about and I know it. It’s obvious. So just eliminate turnovers for myself and not making bad plays worse.”

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It’s hard to argue with that self-assessment. Marcel Reed showed throughout last season that he can make explosive plays. He threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns while helping the Aggies reach the playoffs for the first time. But the production came with costly mistakes. His 12 interceptions were tied for the second-most in the SEC, and against stronger defenses his efficiency dipped noticeably. That night against Miami drove the point home.

Marcel Reed finished with 237 passing yards, but the two interceptions told the bigger story. The last one hurt most. With Texas A&M still searching for a late touchdown, his end-zone throw landed in Bryce Fitzgerald’s hands instead. Miami escaped with a 10-3 win, and the Aggies’ season was over.

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Mike Elko’s challenge now isn’t just helping Marcel Reed make better decisions. It’s making sure his QB doesn’t have to carry the offense alone. Texas A&M lost four experienced offensive linemen after last season, but the Aggies moved aggressively in the transfer portal. LSU transfers Tyree Adams and Coen Echols, South Carolina transfer Trovon Baugh and former Alabama tackle Wilkin Formby are expected to reshape the line, while veteran center Mark Nabou returns.

The idea is to give Marcel Reed more time, more protection and fewer situations where he’s forced to create something out of nothing. Because if the QB’s biggest lesson from last season really was that Miami interception, Mike Elko seems perfectly fine with that. Now, Texas A&M is betting he’ll be better because he remembers it.