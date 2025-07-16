Mike Elko Draws Bold Claim From Paul Finebaum After Clark Lea’s SEC Media Day Nod

Sometimes, a coach doesn’t need to wave around rings or rattle off resumes to make his mark. He just needs to show up, get to work, and earn the respect of those who really know football. Because sometimes, it comes from the voices in the room who have seen it all. On Monday, the SEC Media Day buzz started with Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea, but the story quickly veered towards Texas A&M’s Mike Elko. And now, it’s Paul Finebaum who’s adding gas to the hype.

Paul Finebaum said “Mike Elko checks boxes beyond the playbook.” And that’s what texags posted on Instagram on July 15. During a sit-down with Billy Liucci and David Nuño, the SEC Network analyst said, “Mike Elko is the smartest coach I’ve dealt with in a long time. He’s a thoughtful guy. He’s always available. None of these things have to do with his coaching ability, but they matter.” And they matter indeed especially in College Station where Aggies fans are desperate for substance after the Jimbo Fisher era.

Since taking the reins, Mike Elko has transformed a chaotic locker room into a battle-tested unit. Just look at what happened when they faced No. 8 LSU last season. Down 17-7 at the half, Texas A&M came out swinging. The Aggies completed just 8-of-20 passes. But they punched LSU in the mouth on the ground, racking up 242 rushing yards and five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers in the second half. Paul Finebaum didn’t hide his admiration for the HC even then. “It’s a very culture-related school and Elko fits that culture,” he said. “They’re no-nonsense. Jimbo Fisher was just your classic B.S.-er. he wasn’t a serious coach. He was a politician… [Elko] just coaches football… They want people that know how to do it, not who will tell you how it’s going to be done.”

That’s the kind of identity Mike Elko has instilled and it’s not just Paul Finebaum, who sees it. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes the Aggies are legit contenders in the SEC. After all, they return QB Marcel Reed, who despite stepping in for Connor Weigman, threw for 1,864 yards, rushed for 543, and scored 22 total TDs in 2024. No wonder ESPN FPI ranks them at No. 4 in the SEC just behind powerhouses Texas, Georgia, and Alabama. And here’s another instance where Mike Elko’s abilities get a bright spotlight.

Clark Lea calls Mike Elko a brilliant football mind

Texas A&M will take center stage Thursday, with Mike Elko flanked by linebacker Taurean York, guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams, and cornerback Will Lee III. But earlier this week, it was his former understudy Clark Lea who turned heads after Vanderbilt’s podium moment. Fresh off a 7-6 season and Vandy’s first bowl win since 2013, the HC spoke glowingly about his old mentor. “Mike is one of my closest friends in coaching. He is a guy I have a ton of respect for. We worked together three times. All three were one year. He is the New Jersey version of me,” he said. “He is a brilliant football mind.” If there’s one man who can vouch for Mike Elko’s ceiling, it’s Clark Lea after stints with him at Bowling Green, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame.

On The Paul Finebaum Show, Paul Finebaum gives Texas A&M an optimistic prognosis despite their brutal road trips to Notre Dame, Missouri, and LSU. “I think nine is the number,” he told a caller. It’s a bet on culture, discipline, and a serious head coach who’s not selling hype, just results. With Marcel Reed’s growth, a retooled O-line, and a defense looking to clean up in the secondary, Mike Elko isn’t just chasing nine wins. He’s chasing legitimacy and a trip to Atlanta this time as a competitor, not a talking point.

The recruiting trail tells the rest of the story. Mike Elko’s already landed 25 commitments for the 2026 class and pulled in 14 transfers. That’s a roster reload with teeth. We’ll see how 2025 will pan out in his second year as the Aggies HC.