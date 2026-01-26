Mike Elko Earns Major Texas A&M Vote of Confidence from In-State Dallas Cowboys

With all major college football games over, players now head to the East-West Shrine Bowl to make a name for themselves. With scouts from all 32 NFL teams present, it is essentially the last chance for players to make an impression before the 2026 NFL Draft. Among those representing the East are five players from Mike Elko’s Texas A&M, who got a massive boost in confidence after the local team, the Dallas Cowboys, acknowledged their talent during the practice week.

Only one practice session remains for both sides before the highly anticipated Shrine Bowl game kicks off. While scouts and professional players generally wait after the game to meet the young talents, the Cowboys chose another approach. As per Statesman reporter Tony Catalina, the Cowboys met all five Aggies players playing in the bowl game this week, a clear sign of the player development taking place under Mike Elko.

Those players include Albert Regis, Tyler Onyedim, Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, Tyreek Chappell, and Taurean York. These players have exhausted their NCAA eligibility, except for York, who is still in his junior year. With the Cowboys coming off a disappointing 7-9-1 season, they require depth and talent, and recruiting from in-state talent seems to be the case.

The meeting further highlights the level of talent emerging at Texas A&M, especially Taurean York, who was one of the Aggies’ top performers in 2025 and played a major role in the team’s SEC Championship win. Despite having another year of eligibility, York declared for the 2026 NFL Draft to test himself at the professional level. If Dallas were to select him, they would be adding a young linebacker with production to back his confidence.

That confidence has been on full display when questions about his size began to rise. The concern stems from the fact that the typical physique requirements of an NFL linebacker are between 6’1″ and 6’4″ and weigh between 225 and 250 lbs. At the same time, York measures roughly 5’10” and 227 lbs, hence the doubts.

York addressed those doubts directly in a pre-Shrine Bowl interview.

“I started on varsity 6A high school football for four straight years, was a three-time captain, and never missed a game due to injury,” York said. “I came into the SEC, where people said I couldn’t do it again. I became a starter and started 39 straight games without injury. I have a process, it works, and I’m sticking with it.”

His game focuses on speed, leverage, and instincts. This lets him play compact, close space quickly and put himself in advantageous positions, a nightmare for the opposition’s offense. That process has already shown its value, with York reportedly dominating during Shrine Bowl practices.

Imago December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M head coach MIKE ELKO during the CFB First Round playoff game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Miami won, 10-3. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251220_zap_c201_002 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Now, with the Shrine Bowl in front of him, York has the opportunity to make a clear statement to all the 32 NFL scouts watching closely.

More Mike Elko Aggies to Watch at the Shrine Bowl

Aside from Taurean York, several other senior players from Mike Elko’s Texas A&M squad are also under close watch at the Shrine Bowl. With the Dallas Cowboys already showing interest, it further explains why these players earned invitations to the bowl game in the first place. One name to watch is defensive lineman Albert Regis, who has been a steady presence for the Aggies over the past four seasons. Regis finished last season with 49 total tackles and two sacks, providing reliability for the Aggies’ defense.

Another defensive lineman to look out for is Tyler Onyedim. Onyedim spent his final college season at A&M after playing four years at Iowa State. In 2025, he recorded 48 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks, showing his ability to disrupt plays consistently.

On the offensive side, Ar’Maj Reed-Adams is also worth monitoring. Reed-Adams transferred from Kansas and played at right guard for the Aggies during both his junior and senior seasons. He brings size, experience, and physicality that NFL teams value along the offensive line.

While these players may not carry the same spotlight as York, they have the production and experience that NFL teams often look for when filling out their rosters.