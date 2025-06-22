Mike Elko Faces Ultimatum to Reverse Texas A&M Blunder in Bittersweet CFP Update

The 8-4 joke surrounding Texas A&M has haunted the Aggies for over a decade now, almost becoming a college football punchline. No matter how promising the preseason looks, fans and analysts alike can’t help but predict the inevitable 8-4 finish. And after the Aggies posted an 8-5 record last season, the jokes were back with full force. But what people and analysts ignored was that last year, the Aggies defeated two top 10 teams. And it was Mike Elko’s first year.

The Aggies’ schedule this season is a minefield, with road games against LSU, Arkansas, Missouri, and in-state rival Texas making every week a grind. But the one circled in bold? Week 3 at South Bend. Last year, Texas A&M lost to Notre Dame in a game that could’ve punched their CFP ticket, even with a 9-3 finish. That bitter defeat still stings. But now is the chance for the Aggies to get what they lost last year. The ticket to the playoffs.

On the Crain & Company podcast, Jake Crain calculated the stakes for the Aggies carefully. “I mean, that Notre Dame game to me is the one that could ultimately be the decider because if you do go on the road and beat Notre Dame, that obviously, you know, makes that 10-win mark more achievable.”

But Crain also acknowledged the gravity of the moment, adding, “But if Notre Dame does what we think they’re going to do or a lot of people think they’re going to do this year, that 9 and 3 mark with a win on the road in South Bend, at the end of the day, if the circumstances play out, could be what gets you into the college football [playoffs].” So, the thing is, with the right wins on the right teams, the Aggies can knock on the CFP door with a 9-3 record.

David Cone jumped in to underline the opportunity that lies ahead of the Aggies. “You’re playing Texas, your in-state rival, the last game of the year for a chance to go to the SEC championship year under in year one, and if you win that game, not only do you make the college football playoff, you get a bye, you know, you’re going to sit out the first week.” The bottom line is clear. The Aggies have to enter Austin with an 8-3 record minimum. And that 8 should include obliterating some powerhouses. Preferably, the runner-up of the natty last year, at their home. And then they have to beat the Longhorns.

So here we are again, with the 8-4 spotlight squarely on the Aggies. But this time feels different. The stars in College Station seem to be aligned this year. They have a path that could flip the national perception, and it starts in South Bend. If Elko’s squad can storm into Notre Dame and pull off a statement win, it will mark the end of 8-4 memes forever. That game is more than just a line on the schedule. It’s the program’s chance to rewrite its reputation. Break free of the 8-4 shadow. And finally, step into the contender conversation with both feet.

Texas A&M’s 2025 lineup is more than ready

If there was ever a season where the Aggies fans could finally bury the “8-4” meme, it’s this one. And the roster might just be the reason why. The Aggies are bringing back 16 starters. This gives Mike Elko a rare level of continuity on that side of the ball. Trey Zuhn III will be anchoring the line. And Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens II are returning from an injury to the backfield. This offense has the firepower to go toe-to-toe with any defense in the SEC.

In their roster, 23 players will be entering their final year of eligibility, which is a huge number. TexAgs founder Billy Liucci had some words for the experience this team boasts. He said, “You know, last year the Aggies had three players invited to the NFL combine. I think this year that number, I’d put it over/under something closer to, you know, 10 to 12. In terms of draft picks, I think there are about eight guys I absolutely will see get drafted; maybe you could threaten double digits.”

Then there’s the quarterback, Marcel Reed. After flashing signs of greatness last season, Reed enters 2025 as the clear QB1 with full command of Mike Elko’s system. With KC Concepcion and Mario Craver providing dynamic targets out wide, this offense is more complete than it’s been in years. If Elko can keep this unit healthy and focused, the talent is there to go well beyond just breaking the 8-win ceiling.