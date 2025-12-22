Mike Elko Forced to Take Urgent Action After Double Poaching Threat on Texas A&M Staff

What began as a breakthrough year under Mike Elko finished with a thud: a two-game skid to close the season. While the season ended suddenly, it left bruises. Now, the Aggies are facing reality, with a reset underway and the next chapter already being written.

Virginia Tech is targeting Texas A&M defensive line coach Sean Spencer to join James Franklin’s staff in the same role, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Spencer becomes the first reported position-coach hire for the Hokies since the news broke about Franklin and the return of Brent Pry to run the defense. Just like that, Spencer’s resume is built on familiarity and firepower.

He knows Franklin and Pry, as he spent nine seasons alongside them as the defensive line coach—first at Vanderbilt from 2011 to 2013, then at PSU from 2014 to 2019. Over the last 15 seasons, Spencer has lived in big rooms. After PSU, he made stops with the New York Giants, Texas A&M, and Florida, and built the defensive line.

On the flip side, Elijah Robinson is expected to rejoin Texas A&M’s coaching staff under Mike Elko, after two seasons at Syracuse. The reunion makes sense. The two built trust years ago, working side by side when Elko ran the Aggies’ defense from 2018 to 2021.

Robinson spent six seasons anchoring the defensive line under Jimbo Fisher from 2018 through 2023. His role grew even bigger, earning a promotion to co-DC in 2023. Now, the band is getting back together and the trenches are once again in familiar hands.

This is a developing story….