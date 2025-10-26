Mike Elko Fuming at Texas A&M Defense Just Days After Unforgettable Locker Room Lesson

An X post on October 25 shared Tyler Shaw’s report on Mike Elko after a poor Texas A&M defense execution. “After that LSU touchdown, A&M head coach Mike Elko was absolutely lighting into the defense, per @TylerShawSports roaming the sidelines.” And why wouldn’t he be? By the time LSU scored its lead-taking touchdown, the Aggies had already blown multiple opportunities, including two tipped interceptions by Marcel Reed and a blown coverage that allowed LSU to cash in.
The game had started with promise. A&M forced LSU to punt, and Marcel Reed made the Aggies’ fans breathe a little easier with a 41-yard touchdown run. Aggies up 7-0. But Garrett Nussmeier found Trey’Dez Green in the red zone, tying the game at 7-7, signaling that A&M’s secondary was floundering.
Marcel Reed had a chance to put A&M back in control, connecting with Ashton Bethel-Roman for a jaw-dropping 47-yard reception on third down. But disaster struck on the very next play. A second interception, tipped and returned into A&M territory. LSU capitalized with a 7-yard touchdown run from freshman Harlem Berry, taking a 15-14 lead, and the scoreboard told the story of A&M’s defensive collapse.
This wasn’t an isolated meltdown. Just days earlier, after Texas A&M’s narrow 45-42 win over Arkansas, Mike Elko refused to hand out his weekly defensive award for the first time all season. Carter Karels said then, “For the first time this season, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko did not give one of his weekly awards to a defensive player. Instead, he kept it real with them after their ‘very poor game’ vs. Arkansas.” His message was blunt. “Defensively, it was a very poor game,” he said. “Didn’t play well, didn’t play up to our standard, didn’t do the things you need to do to be successful at all.”
