Mike Elko Gets Brutally Honest on Kentucky Upset, Throws Aggies’ Offense Under the Bus Over Marcel Reed’s Struggles: “Whooped”

Texas A&M just took a heavy blow right on their home turf. The ninth-ranked Aggies fell 31-21 to an underdog Kentucky team at Kyle Field. Even though A&M had more total yards and fewer penalties, head coach Mike Elko was not offering any soft excuses for his team’s total failure to execute.

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“There’s no positives, not an ounce of a positive anywhere,” Elko said during a press conference after the game, according to the Texas A&M YouTube channel. “So there’s a product that’s not good enough that starts with me. I did not do a good enough job of coaching this team, preparing this team, and getting this team ready to play this week. So I don’t take any positives from this game. And I don’t want to take anything away from Kentucky. Kentucky came in here, and they whooped us. And that should be the story of the game.”

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Though Elko expressed his disappointment with his team, he did not hesitate to praise Kentucky for beating them. Instead, he took accountability for the upset loss and the underwhelming performance of the team. Elko also pointed to quarterback Marcel Reed’s inconsistency as a key issue for the offense, comparing the quarterback to a pitcher who has yet to find his strike zone despite having the talent to lead the team.

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Reed’s inconsistency has been a concern for the Aggies since Week 1, with Elko describing his play as “up and down.” Reed has struggled to make consistent throws downfield, completing just 57.1% of passes between 10 and 19 yards and 40% on throws of 20-plus yards, making it difficult for the team to maintain the offensive rhythm. The struggles became noticeable in this loss to Kentucky, which came after two consecutive wins in the season, where the QB could not create enough plays or help keep the offense consistently moving.

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“I think that’s why he plays better in 2 minutes because he can have that back-against-the-wall type mentality, and he can just relax,” Elko said. “But I’ve got to get him mentally to a place where he can really cut it loose and feel free and play. I think that more than anything right now is the issue with him. It’s like a pitcher sometimes who struggles to throw strikes. It’s just growing on him, and he’s just got to be able to relax and play the way he’s capable of.”

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This brutal honesty is becoming Elko’s signature whenever the Aggies drop a game they should win. Just like after past offensive slumps, he refuses to sugarcoat bad quarterback play or hide behind soft coaching speak. By stepping up first, Elko sets the stage to critique Marcel Reed without making it feel like a personal attack.

Elko further explained that the young quarterback is under a lot of pressure to perform well, with the outside noise making him feel like he has to prove himself. Elko believes that pressure has caused Reed to press and try to be perfect in every throw, adding to his struggles on the field. He added that he has been “trying to get him unlocked and unhinged and relaxed,” instead of letting the pressure affect his performance on the field.

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The Aggies head coach also took responsibility for the second-half collapse, as Elko felt Texas A&M came out of halftime expecting the game to change in their favor without doing enough to make the turnaround happen. He pointed to the lack of energy from the roster in the second half, which could have resulted in less push during the final moments of the game.

Moreover, Elko wants his team to learn from the loss and move forward without letting the growing public scrutiny distract them.

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“Men up. You figure out who you’re about in adversity,” Elko added further. “Everybody will quit on us. That’s how this thing works. It’s never been about everybody. It’s only been about the people inside that locker room, and the people inside that locker room got to make a decision about how they want to come together and how they want to move forward.”

With the Aggies set to face LSU next in Baton Rouge, Elko knows the margin for error is shrinking as Texas A&M enters a tougher stretch of its schedule. He called the week ahead pivotal, emphasizing the need for the Aggies to respond and prepare properly for a strong LSU team.