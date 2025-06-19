Mike Elko Gets Clear Marcel Reed Verdict After HC’s Huge Twin Move For QB

Maybe Texas A&M really didn’t know what they had since 2023. If you’re looking for a moment the Aggies recognized their guy, it wasn’t a flashy presser or a 5-star signing day. It was when Marcel Reed jogged onto the field in Gainesville last season and smartly went 8-of-10 in the first quarter against Florida. He looked like a seasoned vet, not a redshirt freshman filling in for the injured Conner Weigman. Mike Elko’s team jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and everything seemed to click. But the story of Reed isn’t just about impressive starts.

The Florida flash was just one chapter. In the 2023 Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State, Marcel Reed stepped in after Jaylen Henderson went down and passed for 361 yards. And now, after showing early flashes in 2024, CFB insiders are high on him. In a new episode on Crain & Company on June 18, Blain Crain ranked Marcel Reed in the top seven on their list of the top 10 SEC QBs for 2025. “I’m gonna go with Marcel Reed here,” he said. “Marcel Reed came in for Conner Weigman. After Weigman’s performance, Marcel Reed came in and looked great. They’re walking in at one point top 10 ranked in the country.” But it doesn’t come without reality checks.

While Texas A&M began strong under Marcel Reed’s command, he finished the latter part of the season 1-4. “But later in that season, they just fell apart, and Marcel did not play good. He did not look like the same kid he was before, but I think you see the talent. I think you see the skill set he has to get better in the passing game,” Blain added. “I do think Marcel has the skills, but he has to become a better quarterback in general, not just a skilled player.” And that’s the balance Mike Elko is getting on. The 20-year-old QB has already shown the tools with his legs and poise. He went 5-4 as a starter, posting 1,864 yards, 15 TDs, and six interceptions. But the inconsistency is why analysts aren’t just watching if he improves, but how he handles it.

Jake Crain also chimed in on the matter, saying, “I feel more confident about Marcel Reed not because of the highs but he’s been through the lows. Like there’s so much great tape for Marcel Reed to have gone over in the off season.” And according to him, Marcel Reed’s been in the film room with OC Collin Klein dissecting every misread, every poor decision, and figuring out how to level up. Mike Elko sees it too. “We are really excited about him,” the HC said. “He can make plays with his arm and his feet. I think you will see him take a really, really big step forward.” This former 4-star prospect and late Jimbo Fisher flip from Ole Miss, stayed in College Station through the HC transition. And that loyalty is being repaid with Elko’s twin move.

Mike Elko surrounds Marcel Reed with twin weapons

Mike Elko didn’t just double down on his quarterback, but he also handed Marcel Reed a pair of aces. First, there’s KC Concepcion, the high-risk, high-reward WR transfer from NC State. With Ainias Smith off to the next level and no real WR1 emerging last season, Texas A&M needed him. In 2023, KC averaged 11+ yards per grab and snagged 71 receptions for 839 yards. Under Collin Klein’s space-and-pace scheme, his after-catch explosiveness could turn short throws into fireworks.

And then there’s the backfield upgrade. As Fox analyst RJ Young noted, “We need Marcel Reed to develop as a passer, and he’s real streaky in that. But he might not have to with the tailbacks that they’re going to have at their disposal.” Rueben Owens is back after missing last season and there’s Le’Veon Moss, who racked up 765 yards on a nasty 6.3 YPC clip. As Young added, “You’re going to be able to run almost anything you want if you’re Collin Klein from that standpoint as long as the offensive line shows up.”

So while all eyes are on KC and the offense’s fireworks, Marcel Reed’s growth hinges on the basics, which are progressions, poise, and a run game that might just carry him to greatness.