Mike Elko Gives Big Update on Texas A&M WR Who Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Despite a season-ending injury that could have prompted a transfer, Texas A&M WR Jerome Myles is expected to remain with the Aggies, according to head coach Mike Elko. He shared the latest update on the redshirt freshman WR.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Wednesday, in an interview with TexAgs, Elko reportedly stated that by the time spring football practice starts next month, Myles should be healthy. A lower leg injury during fall camp sidelined the WR for the entire campaign, as the injury was severe and required surgery. This continued a frustrating pattern for the Draper, Utah native who also recovered from a 2024 knee injury and a 2023 ankle injury during his high school career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Myles’s return is a significant boost for an Aggies team in need of playmakers. The former five-star recruit, ranked as the top prospect in Utah, brings game-breaking speed, evidenced by his state-record 10.36-second 100-meter dash in high school.

Besides this, over his final two seasons in high school, he recorded 732 yards despite injury limiting his action. To cap it off, as a senior, he racked up 125 yards in a massive upset win over IMG Academy and led Corner Canyon to the 6A State title, recording 122 yards as a junior. With this kind of talent on display, Mike Elko is over the moon that he’ll be back soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopefully, this marks the end of the injury bug that plagued Texas A&M last season. The Aggies’ star RB Le’Veon Moss faced a mid-season injury, followed by safety Bryce Anderson and offensive lineman Isendre “Papa” Ahfua. But the futures of these three players in 2026 vary. After appearing in just seven games and recording 404 rushing yards due to an ankle injury in mid-October against Florida, Moss has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Unlike Moss, safety Bryce Anderson and offensive lineman Isendre “Papa” Ahfua are set to return for the 2026 season after their own injury-shortened campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas A&M has more positive news for the 2026 season

After significant injuries reshaped their 2025 campaigns, Ahfua and Anderson are two key Texas A&M returnees. They are determined to make their 2026 season count.

After a leg injury limited his last season, Ahfua is entering his second season with the Aggies. Despite limited action, he showed some brilliance taking snaps against New Mexico State as a freshman. But there’s no doubt about his potential. He entered that season as a top-150 national recruit and a 4-star prospect per 247Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Anderson avoided a preseason injury, but the in-season injury proved more concerning. A violent collision during a clash with Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon left him carted off in a neck brace and transported to the hospital. That injury not only sidelined the safety for the rest of last season but was also a significant setback for Texas A&M. In his limited action, Anderson made 10 total tackles.

Now, with 2026 on the horizon, these two, along with Myles, are returning to give a boost to the Aggies’ performance. With Myles, Anderson, and Ahfua all returning to health, Mike Elko has a trio of reinforcements who could be game-changers for the Aggies in 2026.