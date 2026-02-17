Mike Elko Makes Feelings Clear on Key Alabama Transfers as He Makes National Championship Statement

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Samford at Texas A&M Nov 22, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxBuvidx 20251122_sns_ue4_00211

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Samford at Texas A&M Nov 22, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxBuvidx 20251122_sns_ue4_00211

Mike Elko’s transfer portal gamble is paying off big time. After losing key players to the NFL draft, Elko went straight to the portal and added two key players from Alabama. With the spring game approaching, Elko is nothing but satisfied with his move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Aggies needed a solid playmaker after their star wide receiver, KC Concepcion, entered the NFL draft this season. Isaiah Horton ended his season recording 919 yards and 9 touchdowns. To replace that production, Mike Elko turned to former Alabama receiver Isaiah Horton with one year of eligibility remaining. His skills already impress Elko and his staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a big one. It was something we talked about last year as one thing we tried to get but just weren’t able to,” Mike Elko said during the press conference. “You have a taller, more physical wide receiver that has played a lot of competitive football at Miami and Alabama… He was a kid we tried to get last year.”

He brings major SEC experience to the field, and after Concepcion’s NFL move, the Aggies needed a big wide receiver, and Horton, with his 6’4 frame, gives Mike Elko’s team a perfect fit for contested catches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team did have an excellent passing game with quarterback Marcel Reed throwing over 3,100 yards, but the offense lacked a receiver who could consistently go up and win the 50/50 balls in tough situations. But Horton fills that gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Additionally, he also excels in the red zone, as he found the end zone in six games for Alabama. His best performance came against Auburn, where he caught five passes for 35 yards and three touchdowns. Along with him, there’s another player from Alabama who’s making an impact.

“I think he’s a right tackle. I think he’s an elite right tackle. You watch him block the elite edges in this league; he does it really, really well. You don’t always compare kids, because it’s not fair to either kid, but there’s a lot of Trey Zuhn in him, just in terms of his character, work ethic, demeanor, and the way he goes about his business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Elko’s confidence in him makes sense as Wilkin Formby brings in massive production. In three years, he appeared in 27 games and recorded 1,070 snaps. He brings in an elite frame with a 6’7″, 302-pound physique, which is more than enough to torch defenses.

His experience adds key depth to the team as they lost five of their offensive linemen—Trey Zuhn, Dametrious Crownover, Ar’maj Reed Adams, Chase Bisontis, and Reuben Fatheree II—because of the NFL Draft and expiring eligibility. Besides adding more players to the roster, Elko opened up on last season, revealing what led to their failure in securing the national title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Elko makes a major championship statement

Texas A&M dominated the college football field for most of the season, but its late-season struggles ended its championship hopes. First came their massive blow against Texas in the regular season finale, which didn’t allow them to play in the SEC championship game. Later in the first round of the playoffs, they lost to Miami, which ended their championship dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

But despite the struggles, Mike Elko wishes to see more consistency in the 2026 season, although he was open about the holes in his roster that led to the failure to secure the natty.

“Our highs were high enough to win the national championship,” Elko said during the press conference. “When we were at our best, we were as good as anybody in the country. We did not have the ability to be there all the time. That’s just where we came up short. We just were not able to hit those marks consistently all the time.”

The team’s late-season collapse mirrored the struggles of quarterback Marcel Reed, who, after a strong season, faltered when it mattered most. Against Texas and Miami, he failed to throw a single touchdown while committing two costly interceptions, a steep drop-off that ended the Aggies’ championship hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Mike Elko isn’t losing hope. Apart from that, their 11-win season and playoff berth have been a blessing in disguise for them. The team now faces a massive roster turnover like no other team, with 13 players invited to the NFL combine. It remains to be seen how things turn out for them in the 2026 season.