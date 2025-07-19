Mike Elko Makes One Thing Clear as Texas A&M Turns the Page After SEC Media Days

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko didn’t make a viral splash at SEC Media Days — and that might’ve been by design. Unlike Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who walked out to the wrong fight song, Elko’s entrance went off without a hitch. As he took the stage Thursday, Elko joked, “For those of you who had ‘The Eyes of Texas’ as the song I was walking out to, you lost your bet.” A subtle jab, a smooth walkout, and a coach who’s focused on business in Year 2.

Well, Texas A&M is showing steady growth under Mike Elko in Year 2. With improved roster chemistry, a revamped defense Elko will personally guide, and a loaded backfield led by Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens II, the Aggies are primed for a stronger SEC run. Key transfers have added depth at receiver and tight end, while QB Marcel Reed brings needed stability. So, Elko’s bold goal? Sending double-digit players to the NFL Draft — and turning A&M into a playoff contender.

As Texas A&M turns the page after SEC Media Days, Mike Elko made his vision crystal clear. When asked on July 18 what the next step looks like, the Aggies’ head coach didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, you know, it’s hard to quantify. You know, obviously, we know what the goals and expectations are for Texas A&M football, right? We want to be in Atlanta playing for the SEC title. We want to be in the playoffs. And we want to do it the right way,” said Elko. So, for Elko, it’s not just about wins—it’s about building a lasting legacy the right way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Simply put, Mike Elko isn’t sugarcoating Texas A&M’s mission. The Aggies are chasing big goals—and chasing them fast. “We want to build the right foundation. We want to get there as fast as we possibly can. And so, that will always be the goal. You know, I don’t know that you could ever say it’s a complete failure if you don’t get there. You know, I don’t think it was a failure that we didn’t get there last year, but it’s still the goal, you know, and it’ll always be the goal.” Honestly, no excuses, just a clear blueprint for success.

And why not? While other coaches bragged about beach days and getaways, Mike Elko spent his summer buried in boxes and building a foundation. Since taking over Texas A&M in late November, it’s been nonstop grind mode. “I heard all the coaches before me come up and talk about the great summers they had. Mine got to spend the summer packing,” said Elko. Now, as he prepares for the 2025 season, is there a guiding philosophy behind it all?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Elko’s game plan for 2025 success

When asked about his approach with freshmen, Mike Elko didn’t offer a one-size-fits-all answer. Instead, he emphasized the importance of flexibility and preparation. “I think nowadays, you know, you’re trying to get them ready to help as much as they possibly can. And I think each kid comes in at such a different spot mentally in terms of his readiness to help and contribute. And so, you try to set up a path for them to go out there and showcase who they are and how they can help you, while not really counting on them completely, because you just never know,” said Elko. So, it’s a clear sign Elko values development, but also understands the unpredictable nature of freshmen finding their place.

Mike Elko knows better than to make bold predictions about freshmen. Some young players have already stepped up and look ready to make a difference this fall. Others, he says, have quietly made big strides since spring and could break out in camp. But a few still need more time. “It’s always a tough call,” admitted Elko. “I’ve missed more than I’ve hit when it comes to predicting who’ll contribute right away.” So, one thing he does know? The defensive line will have a whole new look in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The reason? LB Taurean York returned to SEC Media Days as a two-time captain, joined by fellow leaders Ar’maj Reed-Adams and Will Lee III. Together, the trio carried the torch for a program chasing greatness. York, now a seasoned voice in the locker room, continues to set the tone both on and off the field. And Mike Elko sees him as one of the most impactful leaders in A&M history — the kind who defines a culture and drives belief that something big is coming.