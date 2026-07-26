Mike Elko on Alert as Notre Dame Refuses to Give Up on Texas A&M’s 5-Star LB Commit

Notre Dame is still pushing for Kaden Henderson. Even after the 5-star linebacker committed to Texas A&M, Marcus Freeman’s staff is still working the phone and keeping the recruitment race alive.

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Notre Dame still has its eye on Henderson, even after landing Roman Igwebuike in its 2027 cycle. Notre Dame still views Henderson as a player worth chasing, according to The Irish Tribune.

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Henderson has remained silent on this conversation and remains committed to the Aggies. The idea of a flip is still alive because Notre Dame was widely considered the frontrunners in his recruiting race. Even after he announced his decision, Henderson claimed it was a “hard” one, indicating that he wasn’t opposed to a move to Notre Dame.

“It’s been Notre Dame and A&M for a month or two now. You talk about relationships, education, alumni, and development, and both schools have so much to offer. It was so hard to tell one no,” said Henderson to Rivals. That kind of answer is why Notre Dame is still swinging.

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With signing day still months away, Notre Dame has time to keep working. The pressure to keep Henderson at Texas A&M is only mounting for Mike Elko. The Aggies have momentum on their side, with a strong class and a program that just reached the playoff stage, giving Elko a real case to make.

Imago January 21, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman walks off the field after losing the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta U.S – ZUMAs304 20250121_zaf_s304_019 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

But Notre Dame’s head coach and his staff’s flipping momentum should worry Texas A&M’s coach. From UCLA, the Irish recently flipped a 4-star OT, Jackson Hill. They are also targeting key pieces like Indiana’s Monsanna Torbert Jr., but their eyes are firmly on Henderson, who would add significant depth to the roster. So is there a real chance for Notre Dame to flip the No. 1-ranked LB in Florida via Rivals?

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In Henderson’s view, both schools have top coaches and resources to offer him. Despite entering late compared to A&M, Notre Dame was able to make a good impression in this recruitment because of their LB development. But the Aggies’ atmosphere and fans’ engagement stood out to the 2027 prospect, as last fall he got the chance to experience it firsthand during the Texas A&M vs. Florida game. If Notre Dame pulls this off, it would be a major recruiting win.

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The truth behind Henderson’s choice: Texas A&M

Kaden Henderson claims that the fit, when he arrived at College Station, felt personal, not just athletic.

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“My heart was there. And that’s why I chose Texas A&M,” said Henderson. “It is about that comfort level. My whole circle feels like A&M is another family atmosphere. People use that word a lot, but I feel like at A&M it’s definitely real.”

In fact, he has belief in Mike Elko’s ability and the new LB coach Travis Williams’ track record. These two played a major role in landing this LB at College Station.

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“I trust Coach T-Will to make me the best player I can be. Coach Elko is a defensive-minded head coach who believes in me and knows how to use my versatility. The relationships with the people at A&M are real. Coach Elko is definitely building a dynasty. I think Coach Elko wants what’s best for every player individually, and this recruiting class is only going to get crazier,” said Henderson.

Now, to flip this LB, Notre Dame has to fight a tough battle.