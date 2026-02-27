Mike Elko Opens Up On Texas A&M Homecoming After Recording Historic Feat

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Samford at Texas A&M Nov 22, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxBuvidx 20251122_sns_ue4_00211

Some homecomings are just business, but for Mike Elko, the return to College Station was deeply personal, culminating in a historic season that solidified a bond he once thought was broken. The tenure started with a bit of doubt, but even then, the Aggies’ head coach knew that he is doing the right thing.

“We fell in love with Texas A&M in 2018, you know. We’ve talked about this a lot—the pageantry, the passion, the fan base, the community; all of it just really struck home with us. And it was a place that became really special to my family and me,” said Elko during his Thursday appearance on TexAgs, clarifying what this recent contract extension means to him.

“We loved College Station, and when we left to get the opportunity to go to Duke, we honestly didn’t know if we’d ever get a chance to come back, and so to not only come back, but then to solidify the future and know that the people at this university believe in you to be the leader of this football program for the foreseeable future. That obviously means a lot.”

Elko was at the Aggies for four seasons from 2018-2021, serving as the defensive coordinator. Under his watch, the defense peaked in 2021, ranking third nationally in scoring as they allowed just 15.9 points per game. That got the eyes of college football on him, and naturally, he got a call for a promotion at Duke as their head coach.

It didn’t take long for Elko to make an impact at Duke. Elko spent two seasons with the Blue Devils, compiling a 16–9 overall record and leading them to back-to-back bowl appearances. But for him, coming back home is a feeling unlike any other. So, after Jimbo Fisher’s tenure, the Aggies hired Elko in 2023, and the coach didn’t give it a second thought.

“I’m back. I’m back in Aggieland. I’m back where I belong,” said Elko. “I’m back at a place where we considered home for four amazing years of this coaching journey. This is a special time to be the leader of this great football program.”

Not only the coach, but even Elko’s wife, Michelle, was excited about that homecoming. When she asked about her feelings, she called that a “dream come true.”

“We loved it when we were here,” she said. “Never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d be back here so soon, but we wanted to be here, and when we got that call. We were all in. A family’s dream come true, so proud of Mike and our family. Thankful for everyone who believed in us.”

In his first season, he led the program to an 8-5 season. The second year was even better. The Aggies made their first-ever CFP appearance with an 11-2 season. Now, Elko is entering his third season with Texas A&M, holding a new six-year, $69 million contract extension.

Mike Elko’s Texas A&M sees a significant surge

Although Texas A&M’s title hopes ended this past season with a 10-3 loss to Miami, the players showed immense potential throughout the regular season, making it 11-1.

The on-field success is translating directly to NFL opportunities, a key metric for any top program. This year, a staggering 13 Aggies, including standouts like TE Nate Boerkircher, WR KC Concepcion, DB Will Lee III, LB Taurean York, and RB Le’Veon Moss, earned invites to the NFL Combine, a massive leap from just three players the previous year and a clear sign of the talent Elko is developing.

While Texas A&M’s rise is clearly visible under Mike Elko’s guidance, the coach is eyeing a national title in the 2026 season, as the Aggies aim to break an 85-year drought.