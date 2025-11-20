Mike Elko Plans to Celebrate National Signing Day by Poaching 2 Rival SEC Commits for Texas A&M

It was the last home SEC game of the season, and Texas A&M left a lasting impression. Mike Elko’s team scored 28 unanswered points to register its 10th win of the season. Not just the fans, but even two players are seemingly ready to flip from major SEC rivals.

Sam Spiegelman of Rivals recently reported about the Aggies moving in for Florida commit KJ Ford and Auburn commit Bralan Womack. In fact, KJ Ford was in College Station to see the Aggies’ comeback win against South Carolina. “I have predictions in for the Aggies to eventually flip Ford away from the Gators, which has been a developing situation for weeks,” reported Spiegelman.

Mike Elko’s 2026 class currently ranks seventh nationally and has already garnered 26 commitments. It features 81% of Blue Chip athletes, and KJ Ford’s commitment will be an added advantage since the national signing day is just around the corner on December 3rd. The 6’3 and 245 lbs edge rusher is 18th ranked in the country and 148th overall prospect as per On3. In terms of leverage, the prospect possesses great agility and strength to affect the run game and has shown it in the Under Armour Dallas regionals this February. Currently, Mike Elko’s team is predicted 60% to flip the commitment by On3.

As for Bralan Womack? “The Aggies were always a team that the Womacks held in high regard before ultimately declaring for the Tigers. I also like their chances there. My colleague Steve Wiltfong has an RPM forecast in for Texas A&M to flip Bralan Womack from Auburn,” reported Sam Spiegelman. Aggies in their 2026 class have two 4-star safeties, Tylan Wilson and Chance Collins. A third commitment from the 6’0.5″ and 200 lbs Bralan Womack will finally secure the safety position, too.

The Brandon, Mississippi native is the 4th-ranked safety in the country and has been committed to Auburn since August 21st. However, current projections by On3 give a whopping 79.6% chance for the prospect to flip from Auburn, the second being Ohio State with a 14.7% chance. Apart from them, Texas A&M recruitment also features 5-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and the nation’s 3rd-ranked RB KJ Edwards.

Aggies also have raked in 3 four-star edge rushers, which include 10th-ranked Bryce Perry-Wright and 16th-ranked Tristian Given. That’s not it, though. Mike Elko is also closing in on a non-SEC commit who is currently committed to a Big 12 program.

Mike Elko is after another 4-star recruit from the Big 12

Jayden Warren, who is committed to Houston, is another prospect predicted to land at Texas A&M. Warren’s commitment to the Aggies will be quite crucial since Elko has just two 4-star WR commits in the class. The 6’1.5″ and 195 lbs WR from Rosharon, Texas, is the 23rd-ranked WR in the country and has displayed elite athleticism in his school career. Just last year, Warren finished with 613 receiving yards for 14 TDs, averaging 23.6 yards per catch. The rumor mill now favors Jayden heavily toward Texas A&M.

Warren was also at College Station to support the Aggies against the Gamecocks, and that makes it almost a done deal. “I’m also bullish about where they stand with Warren,” reported Spiegelman. On3 predicts Texas A&M to have a 94.3% chance of flipping the Houston commit. Apart from his WR heroics, Jayden also comes with an illustrious track and field record. His accolades include a fourth-place finish in the Texas 5-A 100-meter finals, clocking in at 10.46 seconds. Moreover, the Houston commit is also a bronze medallist in the 200 meters, clocking in 21.07 seconds. All in all, Texas A&M’s on-field heroics are paving its off-field recruiting dominance.

The Aggies are currently undefeated and just came after defeating South Carolina in a historic comeback showing. Marcel Reed passed for 439 yards and sealed the win with a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. Going forward, the team faces Samford at home, which will be a cakewalk, and Texas on the road on 28th November. All signs then point to the Aggies making the playoffs and the SEC championship game. All things considered, a Natty win surely doesn’t look out of reach for Elko now.