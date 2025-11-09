Mike Elko Publicly Calls Texas A&M Unit “Awful” After Alarming Revelation

When you’re 9-0, you’d think your head coach might flash a smile or two. But not Mike Elko. Not after watching his Aggies defense get gashed for over 200 yards on the ground in Columbia. Texas A&M might have walked away with a 38-17 win over No. 22 Missouri, a win that pushed them to 6-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1998. But their HC wasn’t in the mood to celebrate because for the Aggies, being dominant is the new baseline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 8, TexAgs posted Mike Elko’s postgame statement on X, where he unleashed his frustration. “One guy had 17 carries for 110, and one guy had 13 for 109. We did an awful job adjusting to both one them,” he said bluntly, calling out his own unit in the process. That’s a rare level of honesty from a coach sitting comfortably undefeated, but it tells you everything about the coach’s mindset. He’s not grading on a curve. He’s grading like a man who knows South Carolina and Texas are waiting down the line, and a soft defensive front won’t survive those showdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missouri, down to its third-string quarterback, true freshman Matt Zollers, had no business keeping this one competitive. But even as Texas A&M’s defense suffocated the Tigers’ passing attack, allowing just 36 yards through three quarters, it couldn’t hide the glaring issue. It gave up four runs of 40+ yards as the Tigers secured 207 yards on the ground despite trailing all game, thanks to a relentless rushing duo of Jamal Roberts and Ahmad Hardy.

Both tailbacks topped 100 yards, with Jamal Roberts tallying 110 yards and Ahmad Hardy with 109 yards, ripping chunk plays and keeping their QB upright long enough to avoid disaster. Roberts’ consistent gashes pressured the Aggies, while Hardy’s two 45-yard bursts brought Columbia to its feet. But even those highlights came undone by self-inflicted wounds, including Roberts’ late fumble that helped seal the Aggies’ perfect record another week longer. Still, this isn’t the first time the defense is getting on Mike Elko’s nerves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Elko is concerned with the Texas A&M defense

Two weeks ago, on October 26, Mike Elko was seen lighting up his defense after a blown coverage led to an LSU touchdown. That wasn’t a coach having a bad day because it was becoming a pattern. After Texas A&M’s narrow 45-42 win over Arkansas, the HC even refused to hand out his weekly defensive award for the first time all season. Carter Karels reported, “Instead, he kept it real with them after their ‘very poor game’ vs. Arkansas.” That’s accountability in its rawest form.

Even after beating Missouri for the third straight time, the Aggies’ 38 points marked their lowest road total since last November. Not that Mike Elko cares about scoreboards anymore, he’s chasing perfection. “You know, from a CEO perspective, I believe this is what this program is capable of,” he said postgame. “This is why we’re here. We believe the ceiling of this program is really high. This is what everyone has been talking about.” And that’s the thing about Texas A&M under Elko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Winning ugly doesn’t cut it anymore. In College Station, the goal isn’t just to go undefeated. It’s staying unquestioned. The No. 3 Aggies (9-0, 6-0) head home next, with the HC likely sharpening his message louder than ever.