Mike Elko Receives Brutal Warning as ‘Cesspool’ Comment Could be the Beginning of His End at Texas A&M: “It is Dumb”

Texas A&M’s brutal 27-6 loss at Missouri hurt, dropping the Aggies to a painful 3-3. But by Sunday morning, the scoreboard was the least of Mike Elko’s problems. His postgame press conference jab calling a major fan forum a “cesspool” sparked an all-out war with his own fan base. Fox Sports Radio’s Aaron Torres warned that this single misstep might just be the beginning of the end for Elko in College Station.

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Speaking to reporters after the game, Elko tried to draw a line between true Aggie fans and online trolls. Elko took a direct shot at Billy Liucci, executive editor of TexAgs. In College Station, TexAgs is not just a fan forum. It is the core hub that shapes fan mood and team narrative. By saying “Billy’s cesspool can go be Billy’s cesspool,” Elko picked a fight with his biggest public megaphone.

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“So first of all, it is dumb,” Torres said, according to Aaron Torres YouTube Channel. “Period. Anytime that a head coach loses a game, and certainly in the way that Texas A&M is losing, it’s not just that they lost on Saturday. It’s that they have a terrible offense.”

“There is nothing worse than blaming outside forces when you lose. Don’t blame fans. Don’t blame the media… Blame yourself… Realize that the reason you’re in this position is because, as I said a minute ago, you bet on the wrong quarterback and you elevated an offensive coordinator who was not ready for the job. So, that’s on you. What I would also say is don’t blame the single most prominent media member who represents a large portion of your fan base. “

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Texas A&M’s quarterback Marcel Reed went 19-of-39 for 187 yards and two interceptions against Missouri, and the Aggies ran for 29. They haven’t scored a touchdown in two of their last three games, and offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins is a first-time play caller. Torres says that none of that had anything to do with Liucci, as Elko blamed the fanbase for the loss.

However, Hunter Coleman, a former Texas A&M baseball player, backed Elko by posting on X: “Good for him. Glad somebody says it.”

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Torres acknowledged that every fanbase has its share of extreme voices on social media, but argued that Elko should have ignored the criticisms rather than making it so personal. While the Texas A&M fans simply wanted the team to win and have supported the program, Elko’s “cesspool” remark could unfairly hurt the wider fan base that has a smaller group of online critics.

The frustration runs deeper than one press conference. Texas A&M boasts a top-tier recruiting class, and a roster valued at over $40 million. Yet the team consistently underperforms on game day. That growing gap between elite talent and poor on-field development is raising real questions about Elko’s ability to maximize his stars.

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Torres pointed out that the TexAgs have always been supportive of the program, Elko, and his staff, despite the team’s losses after a hyped offseason.

When Texas A&M reportedly moved toward hiring Mark Stoops in 2023, fans organized online and pushed back hard. Torres believes the fans were right on that one, the same way Tennessee fans were right on Greg Schiano.

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Elko isn’t on the hot seat yet, as he signed an extension last November that runs through 2031. But this comment could solely be one of the starting moments to begin that discussion that could lead to his exit from the program despite the Aggies being the No. 1 in recruiting class.

Billy Liucci, on the other hand, responded by calling Elko’s comment a “wildly unnecessary misstep.” The Aggies host The Citadel on October 17 before visiting No. 6 Alabama on October 24.