Mike Elko Refuses to Underestimate Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame, Sends Big CJ Carr Message for Texas A&M

Week 3 is looking like a must-watch game: Notre Dame versus Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish enter as 7-point favorites, with CJ Carr aiming to dominate an Aggies defense that has conceded 24 and 22 points respectively in both of their wins. But Mike Elko’s team isn’t backing down. They’re motivated and prepared to make a statement. After their loss to Miami, Marcus Freeman’s team is eager to demonstrate their strength. Elko understands the importance of this game, showing respect for every challenge on the field, especially the opposition’s signal caller CJ Carr.

Texas A&M and Notre Dame have experienced plenty of highs and lows in their series. Notre Dame dominated the 2000 season opener 24-10 but fell 24-3 in 2001 at College Station during Bob Davie’s final season. In 2024, the Irish handled the noise in College Station, edging Texas A&M 23-13 thanks to Riley Leonard and a late Jeremiyah Love touchdown. This season, Mike Elko fully recognizes the stakes. Even after a loss, he refuses to underestimate Notre Dame.

Elko spoke about their schemes from last season and how well they are ready to make an impact against Notre Dame. “You know, obviously the schemes are similar. You know, I think, you know, they’re pretty well entrenched in who they are and what they do. We’re pretty well entrenched in who we are and what we do. And so, that’s always an exciting chess match when you go into a game like that,” he said to the media.

The Aggies’ offense has been dynamic early on, as KC Concepcion and Mario Craver have combined for 493 yards and seven touchdowns. QB Marcel Reed has also shown improvement. Notre Dame, fresh off a bye week following a road loss to Miami, will look to CJ Carr and RB Jeremiyah Love to ignite their running game, though their defense is still somewhat untested.

Stopping the run will be crucial. Notre Dame effectively limited Miami to a 3.1-yard rushing average, while A&M is allowing 4.1 yards per carry and 140 yards per game. Both defenses face a challenge against versatile offenses, and the team that can establish its ground game is likely to dictate the game’s momentum. Mike Elko also points to a key factor that might give them an additional push: “I think last year there was a lot more unknown. It was Coach (Mike) Denbrock’s first game there as an OC, and we didn’t know exactly what it would all look like. It was our first game as a staff, and so I think there’s a little bit more of that chess match that will go on, and that’s always interesting.”

Injuries could also play a significant role, as both teams are dealing with key players who are either questionable or ruled out. For Texas A&M, guard Marcus Garcia, linebacker Kelvion Riggins, defensive back Jordan Shaw, and offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II are questionable, while wide receiver Jerome Myles is out. Notre Dame will be without running back Kedren Young, tight end Kevin Bauman, safety Brandon Logan, and running back Dylan Devezin, with a few others listed as questionable. But with the much-anticipated match-up, Mike Elko’s also aware of the impact of CJ Carr.

CJ Carr has impressed Mike Elko

Notre Dame’s season kickoff didn’t go their way, but the Irish might have discovered their next star in CJ Carr. The redshirt freshman got his first career start in front of 66,000 fans at Hard Rock Stadium. Although Miami built a 21-7 lead in the third quarter, Carr spearheaded an impressive comeback. He tied the game 24-24 late in the fourth with a touchdown run, raising their hopes. But they ultimately fell short against the Hurricanes.

Carr demonstrated composure under pressure and made a strong impression despite the defeat. The 6-3, 210-pounder completed 19 of 30 passes for 221 yards, with two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and one interception. Per PFF, he went 2-for-2 on throws of 20+ yards, 5-of-8 for 100 yards and a touchdown while under pressure, and 11-of-15 for 91 yards and a touchdown when blitzed. That’s the kind of production Irish fans have been waiting for after losing Riley Leonard.

And that’s the resume Mike Elko and team should be scared of. Even Elko knows his resilience and grind when he said, “He’s a really talented kid. I think he’s got a big arm. I think you saw that in the spring game. You saw that on his high school tape, you know, obviously him making his first start on the road down at Miami. You know, those are always challenging situations for a young quarterback. And so I’m sure, you know, he’ll make tremendous growth coming out of that experience now.”

This praise isn’t just talk. Marcus Freeman’s quarterback lived up to it, displaying confidence on his first career touchdown with a no-look pass to freshman Micah Gilbert. While Carr isn’t a finished product, his debut showed enough talent to convince Irish fans that a playoff run is definitely within reach.