Mike Elko Sets up Marcel Reed For Scrutiny With Major Tom Brady Statement

Marcel Reed’s first year under center at Texas A&M in 2023 was anything but steady. But last season, the redshirt freshman flashed big-play ability, tossing for 1,864 yards and 15 TDs while completing a steady 61% of his throws. Interestingly, he wasn’t just a passer; he was a weapon. And that’s why Reed added 543 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground, showing off both speed and toughness across just 11 games. But the finish was rough. Yeah, six interceptions in his final five outings, four ending in losses, raised questions about whether he can truly command an SEC offense. Even so, HC Mike Elko isn’t buying the doubt. Because to him, Reed showed grit in the fire, and that resilience deserves more respect. And now, Elko took it a step further, making a bold comparison for Marcel Reed, whether directly or between the lines.

Keep in mind that last year, Mike Elko didn’t hold back in defending Marcel Reed. “He understands how the reps in practice translate over to a game,” stated Elko. Fast forward to this season, and Reed has started to quieten the noise. In a 42-24 win over UTSA, he looked sharper as a passer and more comfortable running the show, boosted by a fresh crop of WRs. But with praise comes pressure. By tying Reed’s growth to bigger expectations, Elko has set the stage. And now, every throw will be judged.

On September 3, TexAgs reported Mike Elko’s postgame take on Marcel Reed, and it turned heads. The A&M HC dropped Tom Brady’s name while evaluating his young QB. Look, anytime a coach invokes Brady, the bar shoots sky-high; on top of that, fans and media instantly shift gears, measuring whether the QB can live up to even a sliver of that comparison. And Elko’s words carried weight. “You have to evaluate Marcel’s entire ability to move the offense,” he said. “Are there times where he doesn’t throw it like a Tom Brady would? Maybe.” Then came the twist.

“But Tom Brady could never run the ball like Marcel could. So, it’s the whole package you have to put together. Every yard counts, however you get them.” It’s undoubtedly high praise. But with Brady’s name in the mix, it also turns into a challenge: one that puts Marcel Reed under a microscope every time he takes the field.

Here’s the thing: Tom Brady’s rise at Michigan was the stuff of legends; from seventh-string to a 20–5 starter, throwing nearly 4,800 yards and 30 TDs, capped by a 369-yard Orange Bowl triumph. It was all grit, poise, and clutch leadership. Now, Marcel Reed showed flashes of the same spark at Texas A&M but also faced late-season struggles. So, like Brady before him, Reed’s challenge is clear: turn doubt into fuel and take control under pressure. Then what fueled the season opener’s success?

Well, with new weapons, Mario Craver and Kevin “KC” Concepcion are ready to make waves. The passing game instantly got a boost. And their ability to create separation and snag big plays gives Reed more room to grow in the pocket as the season unfolds. Just like that, on the game day, Reed showed poise through the air, pinpointed accuracy, and mounting confidence. He threw for 289 yards and four TDs, while Concepcion and Craver combined for 194 receiving yards and 3 scores. So, the message was clear: all the offseason grind is starting to pay off. Especially since Mike Elko didn’t hold back and heaped praise on his starting QB.

Marcel Reed earned high marks from his HC

On Sunday’s game, Marcel Reed lit up the first half with a throw that turned heads. He threaded a perfect pass down the seam to TE Nate Boerkircher, squeezing it between three defenders. Interestingly, the timing, the accuracy, and the velocity – all clicked. Texas A&M’s beat writer Tony Catalina spotlighted the play in his All-22 review, calling it a clear sign of Reed’s growing confidence and sharper mechanics. And Boerkircher? He made the grab look effortless, turning a tight-window throw into a highlight moment. Here, HC Mike Elko didn’t hold back his praise for Reed on Monday.

“I thought he did a nice job. I thought he was comfortable. I thought he was poised,” remarked Elko. Moreover, he added, “I thought he delivered some really confident balls across the middle on time.” In short, Reed’s comfort in the pocket is evident, especially when facing pressure and threading tight throws in the middle of the field. But it hasn’t always been like that.

In 2024, Reed hit roadblocks in crucial moments. Yes, his wideouts lacked the speed, quickness, and separation to make things easy. But this year? Everything’s changed. Craver, Concepcion, and TEs Boerkircher and Amari Niblack are stepping up big. Now, Reed has the tools to match his growing poise. And the result: a confident QB ready to take charge and make the Aggies’ offense hum.