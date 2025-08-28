Mike Elko Shares Personal News With Wife Michelle as Elko Family Braces for Major Change

“I want to… give a lot of kudos to my wife.” Mike Elko opened at SEC Media Days. And just like that, you get a picture of who runs the playbook at home. “When I took the job at Texas A&M, my wife stayed back with our younger son, who was still finishing high school, and my daughter,” he revealed. Michelle Elko kept three kids on track, handled school logistics, and ensured the family’s home base in North Carolina ran smoothly while her husband navigated the first year at Texas A&M. She’s the anchor this program didn’t know it needed.

Mike Elko’s past summer was a marathon of boxes and moving trucks. “After recruiting in June 1, we went back and moved and packed the house,” he said, with a grin that mixed humor and guilt. “And I heard all the coaches before me come up and talk about the great summers they had. And nine got to spend the summer packing. And so to my wife, another apology.” But so long to the hard times. This week, the HC has a lot to look forward to. “My wife is here tonight. My wife is now finally here in College Station. So, we’re excited,” he said in an appearance on The Aggies Football Hour on Texas A&M Athletics on August 27. And it comes in full circle.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko arrives prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sp

Michelle’s story is also about athleticism and perseverance. A former University of Richmond baseball player, she met Mike Elko at Penn State, and the chemistry was instant. They married in 2001 and began a life together that would involve frequent moves, balancing careers, and raising three kids – Kaitlyn, Andrew, and Michael. Through stops at Navy, Wake Forest, Duke, and now College Station, Mrs. Elko has been the constant, keeping the family tightly knit while her husband chased his coaching career. “She’s the rock of our family,” as Mr. Elko would say.

There’s more. “We are getting into our house tonight finally,” Mike Elko added. “Thank you to all of the coaches wives and Kristen Hempill in particular who kind of helped make that thing happen this week. It was kind of a team effort. Everyone chipping in to kind of make it possible for us to get in there tonight.” And for the first time since taking the job, the HC will sleep under his own roof and his family anchor is finally here to make the house a home.

Mike Elko has a big week ahead

The Elkos’ family arrival in College Station is a milestone in itself. But as Mike Elko said, “It’s a really big week.” Aside from the Texas A&M Aggies’ opener, the HC has one date circled. “Tomorrow night is opening night,” he said. “My daughter Kaitlyn makes her cheer debut for the College Station Cougars as they got their first game tomorrow night. So we’re excited for that.” Michelle’s steady guidance keeps the family thriving, and now, with everyone together, their energy is ready to light up everything from Friday night lights to Kyle Field.

With the family finally settled, Mike Elko can fully focus on the season ahead. QB Marcel Reed has been refining his touch, timing, and deep-ba– accuracy all summer, and the energy at home mirrors the cohesion on the practice field. Late-night film sessions, early-morning drills, and family support have created a sense of unity that stretches from the living room to Kyle Field. As the Aggies prepare to open the 2025 season against UTSA, the excitement extends beyond football. Kaitlyn’s cheer debut Friday night and the family finally together set the tone for a season fueled by both talent and homegrown energy.

Michelle’s steady guidance and dedication have been the engine behind the Elkos’ family success, and now that they’re fully in Aggieland, Texas A&M gains a family whose energy, resilience, and spirit could define the team’s entire season.