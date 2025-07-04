Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Makes Final Cut for In-State Edge Ahead of July 11 Commitment Decision

Texas A&M might just be the reason for this summer heatwave. The Aggies are scorching the 2026 recruiting trail. In Mike Elko’s first full offseason as HC, the program has exploded with momentum. Five-star standout Brandon Arrington is the crown jewel so far, surrounded by a surge of elite four-star commits. And Elko’s message? It’s hitting home. Recruits aren’t just listening—they’re buying in. As 4-star OL Drew Evers put it, “I was particularly impressed by the program’s welcoming culture and vision under head coach Mike Elko.”

That vision is clear: build a contender with players who fit the culture and believe in the mission. So, the Aggies aren’t just making noise—they’re turning up the heat. Everything’s clicking in College Station. The fire’s lit, and it’s only getting hotter. In short: Texas A&M is stacking stars—and the numbers prove it. With 22 total commits, the Aggies sit at No. 4 nationally in On3’s 2026 recruiting rankings. But they’re not slowing down. Next up?

KJ Ford. The four-star EDGE from powerhouse Duncanville (TX) is on their radar. Ford isn’t short on confidence either—he calls himself the “#1 Player in Texas” on X. Bold claim? Maybe. But the talent is real. On3 ranks him No. 18 in the state. 247Sports has him just outside the top 15. Still, Ford has the tools, the swagger, and the spotlight. And Elko’s staff wants him in maroon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But the feeling’s mutual. KJ Ford is eyeing Texas A&M—and Elko’s interest is being returned. As per 247Sports’ Mike Roach, Ford has locked in his final three: Texas A&M, Florida, and OSU. The decision? It’s coming July 11, live on 247Sports. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Ford is a force. He explodes off the edge with rare quickness and raw power. Blink—and your quarterback might already be on the turf. Elko wants him. So do two other bluebloods. Now, all eyes are on Ford.

And why not? KJ Ford has made it clear—Texas A&M is firmly in the mix. “The whole staff from A&M came in to see me in January. We had a good time. They have been recruiting me for a long time and the new staff is on me hard,” Ford told On3’s Chad Simmons back in February. “Coach Elko shows me a lot of love too. The whole staff does really.” While narrowing his choices, Ford also mentioned, “Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M stand out.” So, the Aggies’ persistence and personal approach have clearly made an impression, and now they’re within striking distance of landing one of Texas’ top edge rushers.

However, Florida’s still in the fight—and maybe more motivated than ever. After missing out on five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson, the Gators have zeroed in on KJ Ford as a top priority. And Ford’s listening. “Florida put themselves in a good spot going up there,” he said. The Gators’ culture caught his eye, especially how they trust and play young guys early. Relationships matter too, and Florida’s staff is clicking with him. “Being able to talk to Coach Mike P [Peterson] and having a good relationship with Coach Joe Hamilton really stood out,” said Ford. So, the Gators may have missed on one star—but they’re going all-in on Ford.

Even OSU is turning up the heat in KJ Ford’s recruitment. His second trip to Columbus felt different—more impactful. This time around, he got a deeper feel for the program and came away impressed with the culture. From what he gathered, it’s a group built on hard work and a relentless drive to compete for championships. The coaching staff didn’t mince words either. Larry Johnson, Ryan Day, and Matt Patricia made it clear: if he wants to be the best version of himself on the field, Ohio State’s the place to be. And yeah, the Buckeyes are very much in the running. Ford sees them as one of his top options heading into the final stretch of his recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as all three finalists make a strong push to land this elite edge rusher, one question still looms—does his potential truly match the hype? So, if Texas A&M lands him…

What exactly would the Texas A&M be getting from this EDGE?

If Texas A&M lands KJ Ford, they’re getting more than just a name—they’re getting raw production and sky-high potential. As a sophomore, Ford was a game-wrecker for Duncanville, helping power their run to a second straight Texas 6A D-I state title. On top of that, he racked up 54 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 18 QB hurries. Add in a forced fumble, two recoveries—one taken to the house—you’ve got a playmaker built for chaos. Ford’s already a force in high school, and under Elko’s system, his ceiling could be scary.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But KJ Ford didn’t just repeat his sophomore success—he elevated it. In his junior season, the Duncanville EDGE turned up the heat. He posted 57 tackles and took a big leap with seven sacks. Add a recovery and 15 QB hurries; it’s clear—Ford was a nightmare for opposing offenses. So, if Texas A&M lands him, they’re getting a relentless edge threat with production, motor, and room to grow into something special.

Translation: KJ Ford fits the mold—and 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks agrees. “Well-rounded, classic defensive end with sneaky size and requisite length,” wrote Brooks. “Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with long-term pro upside.” And if there’s a place that knows how to develop EDGE talent, it’s Texas A&M. The Aggies have built a pipeline to the pros. Just this past draft, Nic Scourton landed with the Panthers and Shemar Stewart with the Bengals. And of course, there’s Myles Garrett—the crown jewel—dominating for the Browns and building a Hall of Fame resume. So, if Ford chooses A&M, he’d be stepping into a tradition of greatness—and he’s got the tools to be next.