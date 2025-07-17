Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Tipped to Land Elite Notre Dame TE Target in 2026 Class

Texas A&M is charging into the 2026 season with momentum and is taking a shot at the No. 1 recruiting class still in play. The Aggies have been heating up all summer, stacking talent but still hunting for a few key additions to round out their haul. But one major piece already in place? Four-star TE Caleb Tafua out of Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, CA). And according to Aggies insider Jaxson Callaway, A&M might not be done at the position. So, another blue-chip TE could soon be on the way…

Standing at 6’7, the 4-star TE, Evan Jacobson, out of Waukee (Iowa), has become one of the most coveted TEs in the 2026 class, and he’s still uncommitted. He took an official visit to Texas A&M the weekend of June 6, and also checked out Mizzou, Stanford, Notre Dame, and Iowa State. Okay, earlier this month, Tafua told Steve Wiltfong that A&M and Iowa State are now battling it out at the top. Although Notre Dame once led the race, the momentum has clearly shifted.

On Wednesday, recruiting insider Jaxson Callaway logged a pick in the Rivals RPM for Jacobson to commit to the Aggies. “[Evan] Jacobson is expected to make his decision within the next two weeks, and all signs currently point toward the Aggies holding onto a firm lead,” wrote Callaway. “They’ve been viewed as the frontrunner for a few weeks now and have maintained that momentum.” So, with the trenches being a top priority for Mike Elko, Jacobson could be the next building block in a class pushing for No. 1, as Evan Jacobson’s visit to College Station clearly left a mark.

After his trip, he spoke with recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong and made his feelings known. “What excites me is the people,” said Jacobson. “Everybody from the coaches to the players to the recruiting staff just seems like great people and people I can fit right in with. I also think A&M is trending in a great direction and they have something great going on there.” But there’s more to Jacobson’s recruitment than just football; he’s also a standout on the basketball court. And that dual-sport dynamic could play a role in his final decision.

The 6’7 playmaker wants to keep hoops in the picture. “All four schools have told me I can play both [football and basketball], but only Iowa State has guaranteed me a spot, so that’s conversations I’m going to have this week with the basketball staffs at the other three,” Jacobson told Rivals. So, while Texas A&M is in a strong position to land Jacobson, the basketball factor could be the wild card. If the Aggies can match Iowa State’s dual-sport guarantee, they might just seal the deal. But if not, that hoop dream could tip the scales.

Why not? Ranked as the No. 283 overall prospect and the No. 14 TE in the 2026 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, Jacobson brings serious value. On top of that, he’s also the No. 3 player in Iowa, and his rare versatility only adds to his stock. And if he jumps on board, Jacobson would be joining a powerhouse class. Texas A&M currently holds the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation, per the Rivals Industry Team Rankings. Well, the Aggies are stacked with 25 commits, including 7 top-100 prospects. So, this class is loaded and still growing. Given that…

Texas A&M has become the king of the NIL cash game

Texas A&M is flexing its financial muscle. Yup, in a recent On3 Sports survey, the Aggies tied with Miami as the fifth-biggest NIL spender in CFB, per Pete Nakos. Only Texas ranks higher among SEC teams, coming in at No. 1. Okay, in today’s game, money talks, especially in the NIL era, where recruits are following the dollars. Now, with the transfer portal booming, programs like A&M are using their checkbooks to stay in the national spotlight.

Since hiring Mike Elko on Nov. 27, 2023, Texas A&M has shown signs of revival. In Elko’s debut season, the Aggies posted their first eight-win campaign since 2021, finishing 8-5. The year ended with a tough Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC, but the foundation is being laid. Now, to climb higher, A&M must invest in elite talent; players who can shape the program’s future.

It’s been over a decade since the Aggies notched a 10-win season, last achieved in 2012 during the electric Johnny Manziel era. If College Station wants that magic back, it’s going to take more than just momentum; it’ll take money and star power. So, can Texas A&M become a national powerhouse? The answer: absolutely. Because under AD Trev Alberts, the Aggies are leaning into the new era of CFB and thriving. Moreover, Alberts is all in on Mike Elko’s vision, especially when it comes to recruiting.

“I’ve had a chance to listen to all of what they’re selling. Again, it’s genuine. It’s real. And it’s not just football,” stated Alberts. “It’s the total person development. That kind of stuff matters to moms and dads and grandparents and other people. So, again, I just think Mike [Elko] has worked really, really hard at it. I’m excited about the future of our football program.” That hard work is paying off. With the No. 4 recruiting class for 2026, A&M has already locked in one 5-star and 18 four-star commits. Now, their class boasts a strong 92.377 score, per On3 Sports, and the Maroon & White machine shows no signs of slowing.